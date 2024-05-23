Industries

    702 Walk the Talk steps into history, honouring 30 years of democracy

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    23 May 2024
    23 May 2024
    Prepare to tread the path of heroes and heroines as the iconic 702 Walk the Talk hosted by the Freedom Park in the City of Tshwane makes its triumphant return on Sunday, 28 July 2024.
    702 Walk the Talk steps into history, honouring 30 years of democracy

    In a jubilant celebration of three decades of democracy, 702Landers are cordially invited to embrace the spirit of freedom in the Capital City of Tshwane, embarking on two poignant journeys – a 6.7km stride paying homage to Mandela Month, and an 8km expedition through the chronicles of history.

    “We’re delighted to be walking through the streets of Tshwane celebrating the 30 years of our glorious democracy. We are happy to be walking the talk as a community of 702landers”, says 702 station manager, Mzo Jojwana.

    Starting from the tranquil expanse of Freedom Park Heritage Site, our walkers will navigate through a tapestry of heritage, painting strokes of remembrance along the way. The route includes The Union Buildings, designed by Sir Herbert Baker and witnessed Mandela's inauguration in 1994.

    Other sites include the Mediclinic Heart Hospital, where Mandela spent his final days, Lilian Ngoyi Square, once a hub of activism, and the Compol Building, where many activists were interrogated.

    702Landers will also venture through Kgosi Mampuru Prison, the Palace of Justice, the Old Synagogue, Old Munitoria Building – Tshwane House, and the meeting point of the 1955 and 1956 Women’s Marches, offering a powerful reminder of the resilience and determination of the South African people.

    The walk ends at the Southern Lawns of the Union Building, where participants can reflect on the rich history of South Africa and the struggle for freedom and equality.

    Tickets to this transformative experience await on www.primediaplus.com. Don't miss your chance to be part of the 702 Walk the Talk, graciously hosted by Freedom Park amidst the embrace of the City of Tshwane.

    Entry Prices:
    R190 for children under 12 years
    R350 for adults

    Various Park n Ride options available in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

    Join us as we walk in the footsteps of history, celebrating our democracy and honouring those who fought for it.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

