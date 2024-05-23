Maps May 2024: Media consumption stable despite increasing financial strain on consumers

The Marketing All Product Survey (Maps) May 2024 release shows that media consumption has remained stable overall.

The research shows that streaming video and social platforms have carved out their space in the video viewing universe Television seems to have stabilised and is holding its own in terms of overall audience share.

The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) and Plus94 Research recently announced Maps through a global webinar presented in partnership with Esomar, the world's leading voice for the data analytics profession.

The latest comprehensive Maps dataset comprises three full years of data from 2021 through 2023.

Increasing financial strain

Key findings from the Maps May 2024 release painted a picture of South African households grappling with increasing financial strain amidst rising costs for basic goods and persistent issues like crippling electricity blackouts.

Data showed significant declines in expenditures for discretionary purchases like dining out and cinema visits, however, alcohol sales have remained fairly constant with beer and wine being increasingly consumed.

The insights from Maps include:

Impact of escalating inflation on grocery and consumer goods purchasing power.



Shifting habits around traditional and digital media consumption.



Households' reliance on mobile banking and money transfer services.



Evolution of e-commerce and online shopping adoption across categories like clothing.



Emerging trends in alcoholic beverage preferences and liquor retail channel choices.

Johann Koster, CEO of the Marketing Research Foundation says the insights derived from Maps are invaluable for any entity looking to understand and engage with the South African market.

Media consumption habits

“Our data is a critical tool for developing strategies that resonate with consumers, drive growth, and adapt to the dynamic market environment."

With a robust annual sample size exceeding 20,000 respondents across metro, urban and rural areas, Maps offers visibility into media consumption habits and consumer goods purchasing patterns nationwide.

The study's rigorous methodology, covering over 3,000 brands across more than 150 media and product categories, ensures Maps data maintains stringent quality thresholds.

The Maps May 2024 release provides marketers and their agency partners with an unmatched opportunity to analyse emerging consumer trends and shifting product purchasing behaviours across South Africa.

Market intelligence

"Our long-standing Maps programme exemplifies the cutting-edge market intelligence capabilities within the South African research community," says Koster.

"By collaborating with organisations like Esomar, we were able to highlight how the quality, integrity and thoroughness of Maps aligns with the highest global standards for consumer analytics."

The webinar recording and presentation are freely available to all. For more information on accessing these assets, visit the MRFSA.