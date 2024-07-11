2025 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards open for entries

Entries are now open for the Great Wine Capitals 2025 Best Of Wine Tourism and Wine Tourism Ambassador Awards, organised by Wesgro.

Source: Kelsey Knight via Unsplash

The Best Of Wine Tourism Awards, a hallmark of quality and innovation, recognise outstanding achievements in wine tourism across the world's most significant wine regions.

Award Categories

The Great Wine Capitals Awards of Excellence are presented in seven distinct categories:

• Accommodation

• Culinary Experiences

• Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices

• Architecture and Landscape

• Art and Culture

• Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences

• Wine Tourism Services

Each award acknowledges exceptional offerings or services that positively impact local wine tourism, distinguishing leaders in the industry.

Media exposure and marketing benefits

Winning these awards offers extensive media coverage and international recognition. Winners will be featured in an annual global campaign funded by Great Wine Capitals, including:

• Inclusion in a professionally designed and published brochure.

• Advertorials in popular industry-related media.

• Social media promotions and joint marketing activities.

• Inclusion in promotional digital assets.

The Wine Tourism Ambassador Awards 2025

Recognising South Africa’s unique history and commitment to transformation, the Wine Tourism Ambassador Awards celebrate those who embody cultural heritage, innovation, and sustainability. The categories are:

• The Wine Tourism Diversity Award

• The Authentic South African Experience Award

• Conservation Pioneer Award

These awards highlight leaders driving eco and social sustainability and transformation in the wine tourism industry and those properties proudly celebrating our culture and heritage.

"Winning the Best Of Global Regional award was a game-changer for our winery. It elevated our profile globally, expanded our market reach, and validated our dedication to quality. We highly recommend all wineries to apply and share their unique stories and passion," Soné Kuhn, destination manager at Benguela Cove, global regional winner for the Best Of Wine Tourism Awards 2024.

To apply, visit www.bestofwinetourism.co.za for the application form, information on supporting documents, and payment methods. The submission deadline is 25 July 2024.