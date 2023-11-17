Young South African academic honoured for sustainable housing research

Industries

    17 Nov 2023
    Malcolm Weaich, a promising young academic researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand won "Best Overall Youth U/35 Award" at the 13th South African Council for the Quantity Surveying Profession (SACQSP) International Research Conference. Weaich's groundbreaking research on the Willingness of End-Users to Adopt Sustainable Housing in South Africa has illuminated the vital role Quantity Surveyors can play in making sustainability affordable
    Malcolm Weaich presented his research at the awards.
    Malcolm Weaich presented his research at the awards.

    When presented with the award by the president of the SACQSP, Nosiyabonga Mgudlwa Mongane, Weaich expressed his gratitude and humility.

    “I am humbled, honoured, and thankful to God. Being recognised by the SACQSP is a testament to the dedication and hard work I’ve invested in my field of research," he said.

    Weaich also acknowledged the support from his head of school, Prof Samuel Laryea, who encouraged him to pursue academia and join his team at the Wits School of Construction Economics and Management at the University.

    His research, Affordability for Sustainability is a Reality, delves into South Africa’s alarming carbon emissions, which rank 12th globally, and the financial barriers hindering sustainable living.

    The study aims to inform sustainable material adoption by identifying preferred materials and investment levels among South African end-users. It provides a novel way to assess what end-users are willing to pay for, and what Quantity Surveyors need to make more affordable through supply chain management.

    The research reveals that affordability is pivotal to the sustainability aspirations of urban South Africans across all income brackets. Weaich’s findings advocate for Quantity Surveyors’ expertise in overcoming financial obstacles and promoting sustainable housing.

    Prof Clinton Aigbavboa, research chair for Sustainable Construction Management and Leadership in the Built Environment, Centre of Excellence, University of Johannesburg, peer-reviewed and nominated Weaich’s research and co-authors, Dr Prisca Simbanegavi and Dr Pride Ndlovu from the University of Witwatersrand, played essential roles in the study.

