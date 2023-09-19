NedbankIMC2023 - Luca Gallarelli: Embrace chaos, bring back the magic

The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.

Luca Gallarelli CEO of TBWA South Africa

We caught up with some of the speakers, including Luca Gallarelli CEO of TBWA South Africa.

“I spoke about setting the conditions for effective integration by embracing a little bit of chaos into our environments,” says Gallarelli.

He explains that he chose this subject because he believes that the creative industry has worked really hard to become a lot more efficient in everything it does and to demystify itself.

“But in the process, we have engineered a lot of the magic out of our systems, which I believe are the very ingredients for developing the best creative solutions and setting the right type of environment for innovation to thrive.”