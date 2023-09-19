NedbankIMC2023 - Roanna Williams: Creativity can change the world

The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.

Roanna Williams, chair of the Creative Circle and independent creative

We caught up with some of the speakers, including Roanna Williams, chair of the Creative Circle and independent creative.

Williams took the view that many people would be talking about the future, such as technologies like AI, so she spoke about something that will never change, and that is human values and idea that comes from the heart.

So can creativity change the world? Williams says yes as she tells the story of how the teddy bear came into being.

“The teddy bear story is an example of how creativity brought an idea to life that then became, and still is, a cultural icon.”

She says it reminds us that some of the most powerful ideas in the world come from the heart, from these moments that just happen.

“I encourage people to put their heart in the middle of their life all the time because it can possibly lead to incredibly creative ideas that could change the world forever,” she says.