Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

GfK – An NIQ CompanyBateleur Brand PlanningSmile 90.4FMKantarKLABroad MediaDash Digital StudioAsante SolutionsInvibes AdvertisingDentsuBMi ResearchHOMEMAKERSAPO GroupPromiseDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Nedbank IMC Conference News South Africa

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Nedbank IMC Conference

Africa

#NedbankIMC2023 - Roanna Williams: Creativity can change the world

19 Sep 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.
Roanna Williams, chair of the Creative Circle and independent creative
Roanna Williams, chair of the Creative Circle and independent creative

We caught up with some of the speakers, including Roanna Williams, chair of the Creative Circle and independent creative.

Williams took the view that many people would be talking about the future, such as technologies like AI, so she spoke about something that will never change, and that is human values and idea that comes from the heart.

So can creativity change the world? Williams says yes as she tells the story of how the teddy bear came into being.

“The teddy bear story is an example of how creativity brought an idea to life that then became, and still is, a cultural icon.”

She says it reminds us that some of the most powerful ideas in the world come from the heart, from these moments that just happen.

“I encourage people to put their heart in the middle of their life all the time because it can possibly lead to incredibly creative ideas that could change the world forever,” she says.

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: creativity, Nedbank, Creative Circle, IMC, Roanna Williams, teddy bear, Danette Breitenbach, #NedbankIMC2023

Related

Nick Law creative chairperson, Accenture Song, New York, US
#NedbankIMC2023 - Nick Law: 7 principles for creative agencies0 minute ago
Brian Mtongana, executive creative director for Woolworths
#NedbankIMC2023 - Brian Mtongana: 10 dimensions of a brand0 minute ago
Shayoni Lynn, CEO of Lynn based in the UK
#NedbankIMC2023 - Shayoni Lynn: Be proative about your reputation31 minutes ago
(image: Danette Breitenbach). Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, was in South Africa to present the global keynote at the Nedbank IMC Conference
#NedbankIMC2023: Accenture Song's Nick Law - Make advertising that delivers by tapping into the middle1 day ago
Source:
#NedbankIMC2023: Ciko Thomas on taking pride in our African identity1 day ago
Image: Terry Levin. Zoe Scaman looks at where the internet is going through the lens of User Generated Content at the recent Nedbank IMC.
#NedbankIMC2023: From creator economy to cosy web to a new spirit of reciprocity and generosity1 day ago
Ali Rez on how to win a Loeries Grand Prix
Ali Rez on how to win a Loeries Grand Prix15 Sep 2023
(Image: Danette Bretienbach). Winners of the Most Awards
#MOSTAwards: heed and Carat Johannesburg top of the media industry15 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz