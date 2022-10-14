Industries

    Welcome to the Safripol toy campaign

    14 Oct 2022
    Issued by: KAP Industrial Holdings
    We are a leading polymer producer and marketer, serving markets in South Africa and beyond.
    Welcome to the Safripol toy campaign

    Together with our partners and clients, our products touch the lives of people across almost every industry, from medical equipment and food packaging to industrial piping and energy products, to carpets and children’s toys, and so much more.

    We lead the charge to ‘plastic responsibly’. We are committed to the pursuit of a working circular economy, safeguarding our natural resources, and to creating a sustainable future for all.

    Many children never get to experience the sheer joy of owning a toy. The Let’s Plastic Responsibly Toy Campaign, started by Safripol in 2020 and in partnership with The Angel Network and Toy Kingdom, sets out to change this by collecting, refurbishing, and donating preloved toys to children’s homes and early childhood development centres across the country.

    What started at five locations with 10 beneficiaries has since grown to more than 101 locations around the country where people can donate preloved toys, which are then distributed to more than 50 organisations working and caring for underprivileged children.

    More than 35,000 toys were collected last year, according to Safripol’s marketing and executive assistant, Peta-Ann Lord. “Being able to run this initiative over the past two years has been a privilege and a great cause that we all look forward to every year,” explains Lord.

    Welcome to the Safripol toy campaign

    “There is no better feeling than bringing smiles to so many children’s faces, just from donating preloved toys. A small act of kindness that people take for granted results in making a child’s day or, for some, their whole life,” Lord adds.

    @Unitrans was amazing and assisted Safripol by picking up toys from collection points in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal and delivering them to specific locations for sorting and redistribution,” concludes Lord.

    The charitable initiative will continue in 2022 with high hopes of even more toys being collected and distributed this year.

    Welcome to the Safripol toy campaign

    This year, join Safripol, @The Angel Network, and @Toy Kingdom (Pty) Ltd in collecting pre-loved toys to be regifted to children in need this festive season.

    Clear out your cupboards and donate your pre-loved toys at any participating mall or Toy Kingdom or visit safripol.com for more information. We’re collecting from 1 October to 30 November and 26 December to 15 January.

    Welcome to the Safripol toy campaign
    Welcome to the Safripol toy campaign

    Help us to help make a difference.
    It’s the season for giving (responsibly).
    Let's plastic responsibly.
    www.safripol.com
    #Safripol #LetsPlasticResponsibly #Recycle #Reuse #Repurpose

    KAP Industrial Holdings
    KAP is a diversified industrial group consisting of logistics and manufacturing businesses.
    Read more: Safripol, Unitrans

