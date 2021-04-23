Urgent call for support following Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire

The Smile Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign in support of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital following the fire that broke out earlier this month.
"We’re calling on all those who are able to assist to do so with great urgency. All money donated will go to patient support within the hospital and will be earmarked as to what the hospital requires, with direction from the hospital management and the surgeons," said Smile Foundation in a release.
"CMJAH is the birthplace of our organisation which was started by Madiba at the hospital in 2000. We have a historical and emotive connection with this tertiary hospital. The aftermath of the fire is upsetting for all of us and we are all doing as much as we can to support in any way."
CMJAH is also the epicentre of wellness and health support in Gauteng and many are reliant on its medical care.
Longstanding partnership with CMJAH
“Smile Foundation has had a 20-year collaboration with Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and we wholeheartedly support them as they navigate through this incredibly challenging time. We have to accept that if we want to effect real change, we have to work together, not just in times of crises, but at all times. We value our longstanding partnership with CMJAH. Partnerships exist at all times, through good times and tough times,” says Marc Lubner, co-founder and executive chairman at Smile Foundation.
Smile Foundation will be purchasing medical equipment and other items that CMJAH are in dire need of. The type of equipment required is critical for the survival of patients. It plans to deal directly with suppliers and receive any goods given in kind to the NGO for CMJAH.
Donations can be made here
.