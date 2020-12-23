Investment & Philanthropy News South Africa

The Drinks Business names Journey's End Vineyards 'Ethical Company of the Year'

23 Dec 2020
Situated above Sir Lowry's Pass Village in the Helderberg basin, Journey's End Vineyards has been awarded 'Ethical Company of the Year' in The Drinks Business Green Awards 2020. The boutique winery and vineyard is owned by the Gabb family.
Journey's End Vineyards

Launched in 2010, the Green Awards recognise green-minded drinks companies and leaders who are benefitting their surroundings socially, ethically, and environmentally. On awarding the 2020 Ethical Award to Journey’s End Vineyards, Lucy Shaw, editor of The Drinks Business, said, “Our judges were unanimous in their praise for this company’s genuine commitment to supporting its local community, which this year led to the creation of a foundation aiming to tackle worsening hunger and poverty within South Africa by providing 10,000 free meals a week via nine soup kitchens.”

Elsie's Soup Kitchen

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Ethical Company of the Year by The Drinks Business. This is a real testament to our dynamic Journey’s End team and our efforts to really help those most at need in our local Helderberg region of South Africa. Having committed ourselves to providing 8,000 meals per week for 52 weeks, we set an ambitious target of 10,000 meals a week by the end of October. With the commitment and dedication of our team – we are now cooking and providing over 13,000 meals weekly – with the weekly numbers growing! This is making a real difference to people’s lives who really need help.

Rollo Gabb of Journey's End Vineyards

"Aside from our focus on high quality, sustainable wine production - we remain absolutely committed as Journeys End to supporting the community and those most at need through thick and thin – even during what has been an incredibly challenging year for the South African wine industry at large,” said managing director Rollo Gabb.
Read more: food security, The Drinks BusinesS, Rollo Gabb, soup kitchen

