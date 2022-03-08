Business plug: Fast and convenient way to find service providers near you

There is nothing more frustrating than looking for a service provider in the fields of business, marketing, web development, IT and many more but you just don't know where to start.
Ideally you can search through social media or use it to post a recruitment message informing your community that you are in need of a web developer. You will receive thousands of people responding to your query and now you have to play devil's advocate while you decide who is the right fit for your business.
Another alternative is for you to do the popular Google search and find thousands of results from companies you know nothing about.
Choosing the right service provider for your business can be difficult. The one thing you don’t want happening at the end of three months is coming to the realisation that the business you choose to outsource some projects to is not delivering.
This is why Serv is the best place for you to find the very best service providers near you. Serv connects B2B service providers with businesses seeking professional services, including accounting, marketing, IT, web development and business consulting services.
But the question becomes how do you choose the best service provider for your business?
- Choose a service provider that is knowledgeable about your business and what services or products you offer, as they would know how to best serve your business and your unique needs.
- Don’t focus too much on the cost rather focus on the quality of service that is provided.
- Look for a business that is reputable and has positive client reviews.
So if you are looking for a service provider near you, you can simply visit www.serv.co.za
, browse through our list of verified experts near you, check their ratings, and request a quote all in one simple go. About 356 Oak Holdings
356 Oak Holdings is a level one BBBEE, performance-driven digital media and marketing holding company. Founded by Velly Bosega, an entrepreneur himself with over 15 years of experience and success in the digital media and publishing industries.
356 Oak Holdings comprises:
- SME South Africa: Online publisher, equipping SME business owners with online tools and resources to power their companies.
- Adclick Africa: Performance digital marketing agency that delivers innovative communication technologies to build better brand experiences.
- Serv: A B2B marketplace where business seeking professionals can access over 900+ verified SME business providers.
- Startwise: Virtual, on-demand platform where experts consult SME business owners in South Africa to help grow their businesses.