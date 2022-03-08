Industries

Africa


ProfitShare Partners fitting sponsor for Gibs Entrepreneurship Development Academy 2022

8 Mar 2022
Issued by: The Publicity Workshop
Fintech company ProfitShare Partners, a disruptive company that provides funding for entrepreneurs and start-ups without the tangle of traditional banking red tape, has signed up to sponsor the Gibs Entrepreneurship Academy's Slaying In Your Lane series from March through to November 2022.
ProfitShare Partners fitting sponsor for Gibs Entrepreneurship Development Academy 2022

The Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) is a leading business school in South Africa and an affiliate of the University of Pretoria. Its Entrepreneurship Development Academy (EDA) is the heart of entrepreneurial development and thinking at Gibs.

According to Andrew Maren, founder and CEO of ProfitShare Partners, “Our business is to create sustainable clients that grow from start-up and early stage to attractive banking clients and job creators.”

Slaying in Your Lane is a new monthly online series of 45-minute one-on-one interviews that will take place with various CEOs, EDA alumni, corporates, and entrepreneurs. The series will be freely available to the public via Zoom and will also be live streamed on the Gibs EDA’s Facebook page (@GIBSEDA).

Fireside chats are motivational in nature and will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to get insights from leaders who have walked the entrepreneurial journey. Over the coming months sessions with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Digify Africa and Richard Mabaso, to name a few, have been confirmed.

“The Gibs EDA has impacted thousands of businesses and ProfitShare Partners is already walking in the footsteps of the EDA, having already assisted in hundreds of SME transactions.

“Like Gibs,” Maren says, “our measured impact on small business growth makes our sponsorship of the EDA a perfect fit, and we look forward to impactful collaboration on the funding gaps in the market.”

On a continent like ours where unemployment is rife and financial assistance exceptionally difficult to access, Maren says this exciting alliance is important for entrepreneurs and their step to the next level.

Stay tuned to our social media platforms as we update you on these sessions and provide links to register. Engage with us via social media by using the official hashtag for the events, #SlayingInYourLane.

For more information go to: https://profitsharepartners.com/psp-gibs-eda/

The Publicity Workshop
The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.
