R1m up for grabs in Engen Pitch and Polish competition

The Engen Pitch and Polish competition is back - and the 2022 edition will see 16 entrepreneurs competing for a first prize worth R1m - including R650,000 in cash and a R350,000 Raizcorp incubation bursary. The second prize is R100,000 in cash and the third prize R50,000.

The competition will be fully online with weekly episodes released over four months - from July to October. The first online edition of this pitching competition was a resounding success in 2021, with over 2,5 million individual views of the entrepreneurs honing their pitches over four rounds.In the end, Cape-Town-based business partners Pieter du Plessis and Viljoen de Kock, owners of Gudgu, walked away with the first prize.Once again, the 2022 Engen Pitch and Polish competition will offer contestants a structured learning programme and their own business mentors from incubator Raizcorp. During the programme, the entrepreneurs will be supported as they hone and improve their pitches - even if they don’t win one of the prizes, they will still win valuable knowledge and business support.Entrepreneurs from across South Africa who have a registered business and who are hungry to succeed are invited to enter online at www.pitchandpolish.com by 11 April 2022.