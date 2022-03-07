R1m up for grabs in Engen Pitch and Polish competition

The Engen Pitch and Polish competition is back - and the 2022 edition will see 16 entrepreneurs competing for a first prize worth R1m - including R650,000 in cash and a R350,000 Raizcorp incubation bursary. The second prize is R100,000 in cash and the third prize R50,000.
The competition will be fully online with weekly episodes released over four months - from July to October. The first online edition of this pitching competition was a resounding success in 2021, with over 2,5 million individual views of the entrepreneurs honing their pitches over four rounds.
In the end, Cape-Town-based business partners Pieter du Plessis and Viljoen de Kock, owners of Gudgu, walked away with the first prize.
Once again, the 2022 Engen Pitch and Polish competition will offer contestants a structured learning programme and their own business mentors from incubator Raizcorp. During the programme, the entrepreneurs will be supported as they hone and improve their pitches - even if they don’t win one of the prizes, they will still win valuable knowledge and business support.
Entrepreneurs from across South Africa who have a registered business and who are hungry to succeed are invited to enter online at www.pitchandpolish.com
by 11 April 2022.