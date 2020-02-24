A re-loaded judges' panel for the 2020 Brand Summit Africa

In only three years since the annual destination Brand Summit was inaugurated, the number of award nominations have grown from about 20 in 2018 to just over 30 in 2019, and the geographic spread has also grown impressively, attracting nominations from several provinces of South Africa.





Following a two-year South Africa-focused incubation, the Brand Summit Africa/Africa Brand Summit is progressively spreading its thematic and programmatic focus to integrate broader, Pan-African, relevance. Organisers aim to grow the number of African nationals from the nine who attended in 2019 to a lot more, in 2020 and beyond. The confirmed presence of the United Nations and the African Development Bank, in addition to confirmed attendance by delegates from as far afield as Russia, USA, Canada, Finland, UK, Portugal, India, Bulgaria, Hungary, Switzerland, etc., is indicative of the summit’s fast-growing brand awareness and interests in places beyond Africa.



Africa will remain at the core of summit programme discussions, of course, while best practice examples and other destination brand management experiences will be drawn from different parts of the world, as no destination brand exists on an island of its own. While some destination reputation issues can be region-specific, in an increasingly connected world many others tend to similarly affect cities, regions, and countries across different parts of the world. These destinations can therefore learn a lot from one another’s experiences.



The awards



Well-known brand reputation specialist, former PRISA President and MD of Reputation 1st Group, Tshepo Matseba, will continue to chair the summit’s Panel of Judges for the Awards. He is joined in 2020 by two new judges, Silvana Dantu, Director of African Equations, and Eric Leong Son, Director of Sustainability at Distell. Solly Moeng, Summit Convenor, serves as an honorary judge at the discretion of the panel.



Nominations for the 2020 summit awards are invited for the following award categories: 1. Corporate Influencer Brand

2. Citizen Influencer Brand

3. SMME/Start-Up Influencer Brand

4. NGO Influencer Brand

5. Country/Continent Influencer Brand

6. Political Influencer Brand

7. Community Builder Influencer Brand

8. Media Influencer Brand

9. Education Influencer Brand, and

10. ‘Food Value Chain Space’/ Agri-business Influencer Brand Additional details about the different award categories and nomination procedure can be found at



https://www.sabrandsummit.co.za/nominations/



“Over the past two years, we have learnt people place significant value in being recognised. Being acknowledged for their work is something that recipients hold very close to their hearts,” said Tshepo Matseba, Chairman of the Summit’s Judges Panel, adding that “just like it is often said that the sweetest music to anyone’s ear is the sound of their own name, we have seen people travel to either Cape Town or Johannesburg in 2018 and 2019 to receive their awards and to be part of the summit. In 2020, we aim to have a more colourful, African themed, Awards evening. It will be held on Thursday, June 4th in Cape Town and is billed to leave both African and global delegates asking for more,” he said.



The 2020 Brand Summit Africa Award Nominations remain open until Friday, 24 May 2020.



To learn more about the 2020 Brand Summit Africa, to register as a delegate while the early bird offer remains (for one more week) or to nominate your favourite brand for an award, please go to:



