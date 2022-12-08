Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MultiChoiceHot 102.7FMGrey AfricaiContact BPOLevergyDentsuRogerwilcoKantarBroad MediaAFDAM&C Saatchi AbelMedia24 LifestyleAdvertising Media ForumMachine_TBWAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Behind the Selfie Interview South Africa

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Behind the Selfie

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa

#BehindtheSelfie: Alon Lits, cofounder of Panda

8 Dec 2022
Emily StanderBy: Emily Stander
This week we caught up with the cofounder and co-CEO of Panda, a free-to-download digital app designed to put mental health information, community support and expert help literally in the palm of the user's hand.
Image supplied: Alon Lits
Image supplied: Alon Lits

Where do you live, work and play?

I am Joburg born and raised, and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. Joburg is where family and friends are and that makes it home.

Work is currently focused on the South African market, but we aspire to launch in the US in 2023. With work and two kids, I don’t get much playtime, but I love to play with my children, coffee brings me a lot of joy and I try my best to keep active, keeping me in balance.

What’s really behind your selfie?

Hmm, tough question - honesty, trust and transparency are the traits that I look for the most in people. So, I like to think that what you see is what you get.

What does a typical weekend look like for you now?

It’s mostly centred around family time. We do our best to kick off our mornings with coffee with my wife, boys, and dogs.

I try and squeeze in some exercise and then I do my best to entertain my two (super active) boys together with my awesome wife. We are fortunate to have three very involved grandparents who play a big role in our lives. Ideally, we also spend time with friends over a meal.

Describe your career so far

I started my career at Investec Bank in their corporate lending area. It was an amazing place to start my career. I worked with and learnt from some amazing people, and I was given unbelievable opportunities during my time there.

I then went on to complete my MBA at Insead in Singapore. I came back to South Africa with the hope of joining a startup. I was lucky to have the unique opportunity to join Uber as their first employee in Africa in 2013. I grew with the business over the seven years that I was there, and I was director for Uber across Sub-Saharan Africa (seven countries).

I left Uber just over two years ago. I loved my time at Uber, and I am incredibly proud of the impact we made on the continent. I still care deeply about our team and driver-partners.

Shortly after leaving Uber, I was fortunate to be introduced to my cofounder at Panda - Allan Sweidan. He is a clinical psychologist and the founder of the Akeso Hospital Group. At the beginning of 2021, we started building the Panda technology platform where we have a mission to improve access to mental health care by reducing the barriers that exist.

What are you streaming/reading/listening to right now?

I’m not reading a particular book now, but I love to stream the Huberman Lab and the All-in Pod

What’s your favourite gif?

Anything with a panda!

Give us the quote you like to live your life by?

Never, ever give up.

Do you have any secret talents?

I can type without looking at my phone.

What are some of your best loadshedding survival tips?

Plan based on the schedule. If you can get a basic UPS/inverter it should be enough to keep your internet running during loadshedding.

If that isn’t possible, find a coffee shop with backup power or use the downtime to focus on yourself (gym, admin, family time etc).

NextOptions
Emily Stander
Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Lifestyle Editor and M&M Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are writing, music and video games | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com
Read more: mobile apps, mental health, Panda, Uber, Alon Lits, #BehindtheSelfie, Allan Sweidan, Emily Stander

Related

Image supplied: Tropika Island of Treasure winners Karlien van Jaarsveld and Ruan Scheepers
Behind the scenes with Tropika Island of Treasure winners2 days ago
Image supplied: Marco Valente
#BehindtheSelfie: Marco Valente, founder of The Iconic Group30 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Digital marketing and content coordinator for Burger King South Africa, Mellissa Smith.
#BehindtheSelfie: Mellissa Smith, content coordinator for Burger King South Africa24 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Madelain Roscher
#BehindtheSelfie: Madelain Roscher, managing director of PR Worx16 Nov 2022
Women rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2022
Topco MediaWomen rising above the noise hailed at annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 202215 Nov 2022
Image supplied: The annual Feather Award winners were announced at a grand event on 10 November.
Feather Award winners announced!11 Nov 2022
The cover art of Graceland
#OnThisNote: Take me to Graceland10 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Bolt Food country manager, Tafadzwa Samushonga
#BehindtheSelfie: Tafadzwa Samushonga, Bolt Food country manager9 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz