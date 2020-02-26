BehindtheSelfie with... Qingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa, CCO at The Whole Idea

This week, we go behind the selfie with former Loeries chair Qingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa, now founder and chief creative officer at creative brand consultancy The Whole Idea, as well as #NedbankIMC2020 speaker.
Mdlulwa says, “We all know there’s no such thing as an honest selfie!”
1. Where do you live, work and play?
I live on the northern side of Joburg, and I work and play everywhere.
2. What’s your claim to fame?
Is there a stranger name in the industry? Oh, and I write the Everyday Xhosa page on Facebook.
3. Describe your career so far.
It's been a movie. A dark comedy.
4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.
Not so much things, but people are my favourite. I love people.
5. What do you love about your industry?
The most exciting thing, which I love about my industry, is that there's always new talent coming through.
6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.
My workday starts with exercise at 5:30am most days, followed by the school run – those are the only two constants. I prefer to be home by 7pm, for family time, after which I sometimes resume work after 9pm or 10pm, depending on the workload.
7. What are the tools of your trade?
A sense of humour, heart, coffee and respect, lots of respect.
9. List a few pain points the industry can improve on.
The biggest one by far is the struggle for relevance in a world and a marketplace that's changed much faster than most had anticipated. We were caught with our pants down, we now need to pull them up chop-chop.
10. What are you working on right now?
I'm working on establishing my new creative consultancy The Whole Idea in the market.
11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.
