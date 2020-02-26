Behind the Selfie Profile South Africa

#BehindtheSelfie with... Qingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa, CCO at The Whole Idea

By: Leigh Andrews
This week, we go behind the selfie with former Loeries chair Qingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa, now founder and chief creative officer at creative brand consultancy The Whole Idea, as well as #NedbankIMC2020 speaker.
Mdlulwa says, “We all know there’s no such thing as an honest selfie!”

1. Where do you live, work and play?


I live on the northern side of Joburg, and I work and play everywhere.

2. What’s your claim to fame?


Is there a stranger name in the industry? Oh, and I write the Everyday Xhosa page on Facebook.

3. Describe your career so far.


It's been a movie. A dark comedy.

4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.


Not so much things, but people are my favourite. I love people.

5. What do you love about your industry?


The most exciting thing, which I love about my industry, is that there's always new talent coming through.


6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.


My workday starts with exercise at 5:30am most days, followed by the school run – those are the only two constants. I prefer to be home by 7pm, for family time, after which I sometimes resume work after 9pm or 10pm, depending on the workload.

7. What are the tools of your trade?


A sense of humour, heart, coffee and respect, lots of respect.


8. Who is getting it right in your industry?


I'm a big fan of independent agencies, and we have two very good ones that are giving the multinational brands a run for their money!

9. List a few pain points the industry can improve on.


The biggest one by far is the struggle for relevance in a world and a marketplace that's changed much faster than most had anticipated. We were caught with our pants down, we now need to pull them up chop-chop.

10. What are you working on right now?


I'm working on establishing my new creative consultancy The Whole Idea in the market.

11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.


4IR, content, storytelling.

Personally, I like: "Suba weak mfondini," hahaha! [Ed: Google Translate says this means,
“Get weak in the fray”]

12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?


Literally anywhere and everywhere, but I have to admit, the shower is pretty special to me.

13. What’s your secret talent/party trick?


I haven't used a bottle opener to open a beer in ages.

14. Are you a technophobe or a technophile?


Technophile, definitely.

15. What would we find if we scrolled through your phone?


Selfies with my two-year-old, guitar apps, references for work and tons of music.

16. What advice would you give to newbies hoping to crack into the industry?


There is literally nobody else like you, that's your biggest differentiator. Bring all of you, don't self-censor, don't be apologetic.

Follow Mdlulwa on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram; Everyday Xhosa on Facebook; and follow the Nedbank IMC on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the Nedbank IMC press office for the latest updates. The Nedbank IMC Conference 2020 takes place on 19 March at The Galleria, Sandton.
Leigh Andrews' articles

About Leigh Andrews

Leigh Andrews (@leigh_andrews) AKA the #MilkshakeQueen, is Editor-in-Chief: Marketing & Media at Bizcommunity.com, with a passion for issues of diversity, inclusion and equality. She's also on the Women in Marketing: Africa advisory panel, and can be reached at ...
