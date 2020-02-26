BehindtheSelfie with... Qingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa, CCO at The Whole Idea

This week, we go behind the selfie with former Loeries chair Qingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa, now founder and chief creative officer at creative brand consultancy The Whole Idea, as well as #NedbankIMC2020 speaker.

Mdlulwa says, “We all know there’s no such thing as an honest selfie!”

1. Where do you live, work and play?

2. What’s your claim to fame?

3. Describe your career so far.

4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.

5. What do you love about your industry?

6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.

7. What are the tools of your trade?

8. Who is getting it right in your industry?

9. List a few pain points the industry can improve on.

The biggest one by far is the struggle for relevance in a world and a marketplace that's changed much faster than most had anticipated. We were caught with our pants down, we now need to pull them up chop-chop.

10. What are you working on right now?

11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.

12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?

13. What’s your secret talent/party trick?

14. Are you a technophobe or a technophile?

15. What would we find if we scrolled through your phone?

16. What advice would you give to newbies hoping to crack into the industry?

I live on the northern side of Joburg, and I work and play everywhere.Is there a stranger name in the industry? Oh, and I write the Everyday Xhosa page on Facebook.It's been a movie. A dark comedy.Not so much things, but people are my favourite. I love people.The most exciting thing, which I love about my industry, is that there's always new talent coming through.My workday starts with exercise at 5:30am most days, followed by the school run – those are the only two constants. I prefer to be home by 7pm, for family time, after which I sometimes resume work after 9pm or 10pm, depending on the workload.A sense of humour, heart, coffee and respect, lots of respect.I'm a big fan of independent agencies, and we have two very good ones that are giving the multinational brands a run for their money!I'm working on establishing my new creative consultancy The Whole Idea in the market.4IR, content, storytelling.Personally, I like: "Suba weak mfondini," hahaha! [Ed: Google Translate says this means,“Get weak in the fray”]Literally anywhere and everywhere, but I have to admit, the shower is pretty special to me.I haven't used a bottle opener to open a beer in ages.Technophile, definitely.Selfies with my two-year-old, guitar apps, references for work and tons of music.There is literally nobody else like you, that's your biggest differentiator. Bring all of you, don't self-censor, don't be apologetic.