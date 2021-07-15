Steers, Wimpy owner has nearly 100 stores hit by looters

Famous Brands, the owner of Steers, Wimpy and Debonairs, said on Wednesday that several properties of the company and that of its franchisees were attacked by looters and have suffered various degrees of damage due to the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over the past few days.
"To date, the total number of stores that have been damaged and rendered non-operational is 99, the majority being in KwaZulu-Natal. Our logistics facility in Westmead, KZN has been damaged and is currently non-operational but repairable once we have access to the area.
"Furthermore, a large number of stores are not trading currently due to safety concerns and trading activity remains subdued," Famous Brands said in a statement to shareholders.
The company added that it's working closely with franchise partners, local law enforcement, security providers, property managers and other relevant parties to maintain the safety of customers, employees and franchisees.