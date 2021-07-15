Food & bev. services News South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-3

Covid-19

RHM POS-4
RHM POS-7

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
RHM POS-8

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
RHM POS-9
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-10

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-11
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-12

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Steers, Wimpy owner has nearly 100 stores hit by looters

15 Jul 2021
Famous Brands, the owner of Steers, Wimpy and Debonairs, said on Wednesday that several properties of the company and that of its franchisees were attacked by looters and have suffered various degrees of damage due to the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over the past few days.

Source: Delft Mall

"To date, the total number of stores that have been damaged and rendered non-operational is 99, the majority being in KwaZulu-Natal. Our logistics facility in Westmead, KZN has been damaged and is currently non-operational but repairable once we have access to the area.

"Furthermore, a large number of stores are not trading currently due to safety concerns and trading activity remains subdued," Famous Brands said in a statement to shareholders.

Residents count cost as South Africa looting starts to die down

A week of violence that has engulfed South Africa slowly began to ebb on Thursday, and people counted the cost of an orgy of arson and looting that has destroyed hundreds of businesses...

By Nqobile Dludla 2 hours ago


The company added that it's working closely with franchise partners, local law enforcement, security providers, property managers and other relevant parties to maintain the safety of customers, employees and franchisees.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: looting, Steers, Wimpy, Famous Brands, protests, Debonairs, unrest, QSR

Related

We are going through one of the bleakest times in recent memory - MTN CEO1 hour ago
National Association of Broadcasters condemns damage to community stations1 hour ago
Residents count cost as South Africa looting starts to die down2 hours ago
Durban volunteers and workers clean up en masse2 hours ago
How to manage key employment issues during times of unrest and looting2 hours ago
SA army reserve members called to report for duty3 hours ago
SA govt plans troop surge to quell unrest - reports5 hours ago
"It's hunger, my sister," says Brakpan looter5 hours ago

News


Show more
Let's do Biz