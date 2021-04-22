Food truck owner rejects RocoMamas statement on 'Smash Burger' controversy

Credit: Rack n Grill
RocoMamas will meet with Rack n Grill food truck owner Muammer Kasu on 20 April, after the Spur-owned burger franchise was called out for "corporate bullying tactics"...
@RacknGrill pic.twitter.com/v4kYsTyEuf— RocoMamas® (@rocomamas) April 21, 2021
Here’s our response to Rocomamas’ earlier press statement.@Jehad_Kasu @GasantAbarder @RobinAdamsZA @Ya_a_seen_Him @VOCfm @Fin24 @IOL pic.twitter.com/Su390OIQ72— Rack 'n Grill (@RacknGrill) April 21, 2021
What is this @rocomamas?— Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) April 21, 2021
'Giving permission to use the words smash burger?'
��������������
And is that even an apology? You owe @RacknGrill an apology.
You're taking the piss! pic.twitter.com/juxPIOPpnT
It’s where @rocomamas write “Following this meeting, #RocoMamas confirms that Rack’n Grill has been granted permission to utilise the RocoMamas registered trade mark “Smash Burgers” that gets my back up. Pls we’re not stupid. RocoMamas didn’t invent smash burgers. ‘Tsek— Gina Howse (@Gina_Howse) April 22, 2021
@rocomamas failed at the first hurdle. Terrible response, arrogant to the end. BTW their Trademark is not as mentioned in their own letter FFS! #SMASHBURGERGATE pic.twitter.com/MZyqwoncYw— Rob Munro (@robmunro) April 21, 2021
You’re just solidifying the fact that you are bullying the small man! This is a PR stunt gone wrong! Hai wena never coming to your restaurant again! This includes @SpurRestaurant— koko (@Kauthar_K) April 22, 2021