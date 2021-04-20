Smash burger dispute: Rocomamas to meet with food truck owner

RocoMamas will meet with Cape Town-based Rack n Grill food truck owner Muammer Kasu on 20 April, after the burger franchise was called out for "corporate bullying tactics" after it demanded that the small takeaway business refrains from using the term 'Smash Burger' on its menu.

Credit: Rack n Grill

Screenshot of Rack n Grill's menu

@rocomamas SA you've just lost a customer you corporate bullies. Picking on a food truck owner! Sickening! Enjoy the publicity, @RacknGrill. Going to get my ribs and burgers from you guys rather! pic.twitter.com/Rhg6VGKLE9 — Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) April 16, 2021

Yo @rocomamas , why you being junk with small businesses?

You're a giant company. You're fighting a coloured bra in food truck.

You want to sue him over a name of a burger that you yourself are not the original namer.

You forcing @RacknGrill to spend unnecessary lawyer money — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) April 16, 2021

I’m about to SMASH THIS DAY!



Rocomamas: pic.twitter.com/gPrp1qQjUb — ShortyPam (@PintSizePam) April 16, 2021

. @rocomamas claiming the name SmashBurger and wanting to sue a little food truck owner if he doesn't change the name of his SmashBurger, when smash or smashed burgers originated in the States. Pathetic. #notsofingerlicken — Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) April 16, 2021