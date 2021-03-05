FMCG News South Africa

KZN honey widow goes toe-to-toe with retail giant

5 Mar 2021
By: Derek Alberts
In a case reminiscent of KwaZulu-Natal-based craft soda maker Frankie's showdown with Woolworths, a small Pietermaritzburg-based honey enterprise is staring down the corporate tactics of Food Lover's Market.


Debbie Power and her team of five are purveyors of the “finest” totally natural and 100% local honey available in KZN. The business, Nature’s Gold, has been Power’s happy buzz, till she discovered the retail giant was riding roughshod over her trademark rights. Her efforts to seek redress since 2019 have been rebuffed by Food Lover’s Market (FLM) on grounds other than the legitimacy of the trademark.

The online presence of Nature’s Gold honey speaks volumes about two very different versions of a brand that is contested by the feisty widow and an insouciant Food Lover’s Market. While the name under FLM pops up as a Top 10 Google search, a trawl for honey entrepreneur Debbie Power is traced to a humble toehold on Facebook.

Read the full article on Daily Maverick.


SOURCE

Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.
Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
