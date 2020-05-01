Fast food chains feed the hungry as they gradually reopen restaurants

We’re all firing it up, getting streetwise and feeding those in need. For now, we’re all lovin’ it. #StreetwisePERiPERiMcBurger @KFCSA @McDonalds_SA pic.twitter.com/3fDVAxwnQG

McDonald's South Africa has given back to first responders protecting the country during the unprecedented lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic...

Your McFamily returns with delivery from 2 May ���� While we are excited to serve you, we are only able to open selected restaurants with delivery at this time. We promise to keep you updated as more restaurants open. Here's the list of the first set of restaurants. pic.twitter.com/RimNBmue8o