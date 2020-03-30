CSI Company news South Africa

McDonald's South Africa donates meals to the country's first responders

Issued by: Pacinamix
McDonald's South Africa has given back to first responders protecting the country during the unprecedented lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This follows shortly after the Quick-Service-Restaurant (QSR) business announced a temporary closure of all its 303 restaurants countrywide in response to the president’s call for increased social distancing to help contain the spread of the virus.

McDonald’s SA delivered food to a number of first responders and NGOs including the SANDF, SOS Children’s Villages (Western Cape), Saps in Pretoria and Johannesburg as well as the City Centre Fire Department amongst others.

“As we temporarily closed our restaurants, we wanted to express our appreciation for all those working tirelessly in the frontline of this pandemic,” said Daniel Padiachy, chief marketing and communications officer of McDonald’s SA.

McDonald's South Africa is temporarily closed for business

McDonald's South Africa announced its decision to close all of its restaurants to the public with effect from midnight of Wednesday, 25 March 2020 in line with the national directive given by the President on Monday, 23 March 2020...

Issued by Pacinamix 2 days ago


Media enquiries:
Kagiso Saasa
Public relations account director
Tel: +2776 404 8270
Email:

Pacinamix's press office

Pacinamix Pacinamix is an integrated services, trading and management consulting group - which strands across Corporate Strategy, Integrated Marketing Communications, Business Processes and Project Management, Human Capital Solutions and Resources and Trading.
