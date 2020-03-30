McDonald's South Africa donates meals to the country's first responders

McDonald's South Africa has given back to first responders protecting the country during the unprecedented lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McDonald's South Africa is temporarily closed for business McDonald's South Africa announced its decision to close all of its restaurants to the public with effect from midnight of Wednesday, 25 March 2020 in line with the national directive given by the President on Monday, 23 March 2020...

This follows shortly after the Quick-Service-Restaurant (QSR) business announced a temporary closure of all its 303 restaurants countrywide in response to the president’s call for increased social distancing to help contain the spread of the virus.McDonald’s SA delivered food to a number of first responders and NGOs including the SANDF, SOS Children’s Villages (Western Cape), Saps in Pretoria and Johannesburg as well as the City Centre Fire Department amongst others.“As we temporarily closed our restaurants, we wanted to express our appreciation for all those working tirelessly in the frontline of this pandemic,” said Daniel Padiachy, chief marketing and communications officer of McDonald’s SA.Kagiso SaasaPublic relations account directorTel: +2776 404 8270Email: