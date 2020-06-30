Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Health & Beauty News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Kim Kardashian West sells stake in beauty brand to Coty for $200m

Global cosmetics company Coty Inc. will acquire a 20% ownership interest in Kim Kardashian West's beauty business KKW Beauty for $200m.

Credit: KKW Beauty via Instagram

The strategic transaction will see Coty and Kardashian West focus on building a high-growth, direct-to-consumer beauty brand by entering new beauty categories and driving global expansion beyond the existing product lines.

Kardashian West and her team will lead all creative efforts in terms of product and communications initiatives, building on her global reach capabilities through social media. Coty will have overall responsibility for the portfolio’s development in skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products, leveraging its understanding of the industry and its commercial and go-to-market expertise.


Coty says in a statement that the transaction is another step in its renewed emphasis on its beauty business and ongoing transformation into a more agile, focused company. In January, Coty also acquired a 51% stake in Kardashian West’s half-sister Kylie Jenner’s brands.

Coty buys controlling stake in Kylie Cosmetics for $600m

Kylie Jenner is selling a 51% stake in her beauty business Kylie Cosmetics to multinational fragrance and cosmetics company Coty for $600 million...

18 Nov 2019


Kardashian West is one of the world’s most recognised personalities with 300 million followers across her personal and brand social media channels.

Peter Harf, Coty chairman and chief executive officer, says, “Kim is a true modern-day global icon. She is a visionary, an entrepreneur, a mother, a philanthropist, and through social media has an unparalleled ability to connect with people around the world. This influence, combined with Coty’s leadership and deep expertise in prestige beauty will allow us to achieve the full potential of her brands.”

Coty to sell majority stake in brands including Wella, OPI and ghd

US investment firm KKR has agreed to inject $750m into debt-laden multinational cosmetics maker Coty...

12 May 2020


Kardashian West comments, “Partnering with an established organisation like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand. This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.”
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: cosmetics, skincare, beauty, acquisition, Kim Kardashian, makeup

News


Show more

Let's do Biz