Scan Display's MD elected global association's first African president

Scan Display's managing director, Justin Hawes, has been elected president of the Brussels-based International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services (IFES) for 2021 and 2022.

The appointment was made at IFES’ AGM last Thursday, 25 June 2020. For the first time, this year’s meeting was a hybrid event with 40 members meeting in Hanover, Germany and over 100 members joining the meeting on Zoom.IFES represents 250 contractors in the exhibition industry from 40 countries and 15 industry associations from around the world. South African exhibition, events and display company, Scan Display, was IFES’ first member from the African continent. The company became a member 15 years ago when Hawes attended his first IFES World Summit in London in 2005.Scan Display’s involvement with IFES has been very beneficial, allowing the company to build a global network of partners, which has enabled them to build exhibition stands throughout the world.Hawes was the first person from a developing country to be elected to the IFES board when he became treasurer in 2013. He has served as the association’s treasurer since 2013 and as vice president since 2015.Hawes joined last week’s AGM via Zoom from Scan Display’s head office in Rosebank, Johannesburg, from where he shared his vision for IFES in 2021/2022. The industry is facing challenging times and he believes it is important that IFES remains relevant and provides support for members. Hawes concludes: “I am grateful to the board and members for giving me this opportunity as we navigate the way forward in the global exhibition industry.”