Youth Matters News South Africa

Menu

Youth Matters

More Youth Matters news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • We Will Rock You tour of SA postpones to 2022
    Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
  • #YouthMatters: Leigh-Anne Salonika, founder of OnlyKind
    From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirs By Evan-Lee Courie
  • 6 critical PoPIA compliance steps to take before 1 July
    The eleventh hour is upon businesses who are not Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) compliant. The effective date of 1 July is upon us. By Rian Schoeman
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

#YouthMatters: Zanele Kabane talks writing, media and the future

16 Jun 2021
By: Emily Stander
At M&C Saatchi Abel, Zanele Kabane works creatively as a copywriter on digital campaigns and concept ideation.
Zanele Kabane, copywriter at M&C Saatchi Abel

Never missing a beat when it comes to social media and trending topics, Kabane is particularly passionate about creating a real future for Black women. Driven to create a space one day when Black women can thrive, she is multi-talented and focused on becoming the best she can be.

Here, she tells us more about her work, her life and what she hopes her future holds…

Bizcommunity Tell us a bit more about your role and what your day-to-day looks like?


On an average day, I’m briefed on coming up with creative concepts for various through-the-line advertising campaigns. This can range from radio and TV scripts to fully integrated digitally-led campaigns. Because my strengths and passions lie in digital, I’m also always writing social content for the brands I work on.

Bizcommunity What was your career path prior to your current role as a copywriter?


You’ll be surprised to know that I didn’t even study copywriting or anything advertising-related before I joined the industry. I studied a BA in film and media production, majoring in broadcast journalism at the University of Cape Town (UCT). I then did my honours in media theory and practice at UCT as well.

After my honours graduation, I applied for every internship I could find. This included the O25 Graduate Programme at Ogilvy Cape Town. I got accepted to join the Grad programme at Ogilvy and was told, “You’ll be doing copywriting” – then I secretly Googled what a copywriter was and the rest is history.

Bizcommunity What do you love most about your work?


My favourite thing is being able to tell stories and create work that makes Black South Africans feel seen and celebrated. Nothing beats someone seeing work I’ve made and feel like “wow, you get me. You really get me”.

Bizcommunity What role do you play in empowering youth in your industry?


Since I started my journey in a graduate programme, I’ve always understood the deep need to empower youth in my industry. I’ve recently had the amazing honour of joining the IAB Youth Action Council and this means I’ll have the opportunity to not only mentor and support up-and-coming youth in my industry, but I’ll also be able to have a seat at the table and make a real impact from a youth’s perspective.

Bizcommunity What kind of impact do you want to make in your career?


I’ll be honest, I look around the South African advertising industry and I hardly see any Black women in senior creative positions. While things are slowly shifting, we’re still very much in a White man’s industry and I want to play a key role in transforming that. I want to break all the glass ceilings, take up space and become the powerful person my younger self didn’t even know existed.

Bizcommunity You’ve worked on some campaigns that have won industry awards - tell us about those.


I’ve had the privilege of working with some of South Africa’s most iconic brands. In my three years of experience, I’ve been lucky enough for some of that work to be awarded. In 2018, my first year in the industry, I worked on one of Castle Lite’s most ground-breaking women empowerment campaigns called “#HoldMyBeer” and this was awarded a Loeries finalist.



In 2020, I worked on one of my favourite campaigns to date – the Volkswagen Touareg Sabbatical campaign – which gave someone the luxury of time to fulfil their dream. This campaign won a Bronze Loerie and received two Shortlists for The One Show awards – which is the world’s most prestigious award show in advertising. While these two are career highlights, I can’t wait to see what the future holds.



Bizcommunity What does the future look like for you?


The future looks bright, Black and female. I see myself being one of SA’s most decorated and well-travelled Black female executive creative directors, sitting on several boards of major companies and focusing on empowering the youth, particularly young women in our industry.

Bizcommunity What other skills and talents do you have, besides your work?


Besides work, I’m surprisingly good at playing mobile games like Candy Crush. I also love blogging and my golf swing isn’t too shabby either - Tiger Woods would be shook.

Bizcommunity What advice would you give to young people looking to enter your industry?


My first piece of advice would be that everyone is pretty much winging it. So, apply for every internship/junior position, even if you don’t feel qualified. Our industry values hustlers who work hard and are brave enough to show up and put in the work. Also, bring your authentic self into every space. After all, this is a creative industry – so have fun with it.
Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Marketing and Media Editorial Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are video games, writing and music | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com
Comment

Read more: copywriting, Castle Lite, writing, M&C Saatchi Abel, #YouthMatters, Emily Stander

Related

#BehindtheMask: Ryan McManus, chief creative officer at VMLY&R58 minutes ago
SA State Theatre celebrates Youth Month with Youth Expressions Festival19 hours ago
Using TikTok For Business for your brand20 hours ago
#YouthMatters: Izak van der Walt, integrated business unit manager at HaveYouHeard1 day ago
#YouthMatters: Bulelani Ngcauzele, junior account manager at Hook, Line & Sinker1 day ago
#CreativeWeek2021: South Africa's state of creativity1 day ago
Creating a culture of acceptance: sitting down with Dono White from VMLY&R1 day ago
#YouthMatters: Phumelela Malinga of By Phume on filling a gap in the fashion market2 days ago

News


Show more
Let's do Biz