Air Mauritius resumes overnight flights from CPT to Mauritius

Air Mauritius has announced that from 16 November 2022 it will resume two flights weekly from Cape Town to Mauritius.

Air Mauritius currently operates seven flights per week between Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport and Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius.

The five-hour direct flights will depart from Cape Town International Airport at 10.05pm and arrive at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius at 5.10am and will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays. The return flights will depart from Mauritius at 4.15pm and arrive in Cape Town at 8.20pm, also every Wednesday and Sunday.

These flights will transport travellers with the latest Airbus A350-900 and Airbus A330-900NEO aircraft.

In addition, the A330-900NEO eco-friendliness offers 25% less fuel burn per seat and CO2 emissions than similar aircraft. The aircraft offers 28 business class seats and 260 economy class seats.

Additional scheduled operations are planned between South Africa and Mauritius from December 2022 to January 2023.