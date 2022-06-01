Comair suspends flights pending receipt of funding

Comair has suspended all British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com flights pending successfully securing additional funding.

The company’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) have advised that the process to raise the necessary capital is in progress and that there is reason to believe such funding may be secured. Once received, the airline will be able to recommence operations. Once received, the airline will be able to recommence operations, but regrettably, under these circumstances, the practitioners say that they have no choice but to voluntarily suspend all scheduled flights until the funding is confirmed.British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com ticket sales have also been suspended with immediate effect."We deeply regret the inconvenience this suspension will cause our customers. We did everything we could to avoid it. Comair, the BRPs and the lenders are working all out to get the funding in place so that we can resume our normal flight schedule as soon as possible" says Glenn Orsmond, Comair CEO.