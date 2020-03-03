One Show Awards
The One Show and ADC Awards judging moves online due to coronavirus outbreak
Kevin Swanepoel
The Club is well prepared to facilitate expanded online judging, since early rounds of entries submitted throughout the year in The One Show’s quarterly entry system are already judged on an existing digital platform. This expanded online judging will happen this year only, with in-person judging resuming next year.
All jury members reviewing work online this year will also be invited to return as in-person judges for next year’s One Show 2021 and historic ADC 100th Annual Awards.
For a few ADC 99th Annual Awards disciplines – Brand/Communication Design, Motion/Film/Gaming Craft, Packaging and Product Design, and Publication Design – with juries largely made up of US- and Canada-based creatives, judging will continue to be held in person at The One Club gallery space.
Creative Week 2020
Depending on how the global outbreak progresses, The One Club is also considering potential changes to this year’s Creative Week in May, when The One Show 2020, ADC 99th Annual Awards and Young Ones Student Awards (which are judged online) gala ceremonies are held in various New York venues.
Many Creative Week attendees are from overseas and could face travel restrictions. Again out of an abundance of caution, the club is discussing possible alternative ways to announce this year’s Pencil and Cube winners to the global creative community.
“Unlike Cannes, which is a for-profit business that has to answer to shareholders and generates most of its revenue from its festival, The One Club is a non-profit organisation that produces many initiatives throughout the year and does not depend solely on its awards festival,” said Swanepoel.
“Our top priority is the well being of the creative community. Should we need to, we have the option of not holding a global gathering of creatives at our festival and putting them potentially at risk because our decision about Creative Week is not based on revenue,” he added.