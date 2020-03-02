Local stars celebrate Africa's first script-to-screen Netflix Original series, Queen Sono

Africa's first script-to-screen Netflix Original series, Queen Sono, celebrated the first-ever South African premiere at the Johannesburg Theatre on Thursday, 27 February 2020.

Queen Sono cast at the SA premiere. Image supplied.

Cast members Pearl Thusi, Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren, Kate Liquorish, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Maphumulo, Abigail Kubeka, Connie Chiume, Otto Nobela, Vaneshran Arumugam and James Ngcobo were joined by directors Tebogo Malope and Kagiso Lediga as well as executive producer Tamsin Andersson.The 6-part action-packed series follows Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.The series is directed by Kagiso Lediga and Tebogo Malope, with both directing three episodes each with the leadership of executive producer Tamsin Andersson.The series stars Pearl Thusi who plays the lead of Queen, who is accompanied by a star-studded cast.Vuyo Dabula playing Shandu, an ex-spy who has taken a different path. Sechaba Morojele plays Dr. Sid, director of the SOG, with Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, and Rob Van Vuuren, playing agents on his team. Kate Liquorish plays Ekaterina, heiress of an oligarch family with ulterior motives. Khathu Ramabulana plays Queen’s childhood friend, William, now in a relationship with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s character, Nova. Abigail Kubeka plays Mazet, Queen's beloved Gogo, who has always supported Queen - no matter the trouble she gets herself into.Queen Sono premiered globally in 190 countries on the 28 February 2020.