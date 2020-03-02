Cannes Lions
Judges announced for 2020 Cannes Young Lions SA competition
Ster-Kinekor Sales has announced the panel of judges that have been selected to judge this year's edition of the South African leg of the Film category of the Young Lions competition.
2020 Cannes Young Lions SA judges.
They are:
- Fran Luckin, chief creative officer, Grey Africa
- Molefi Thulo, creative director, Ogilvy South Africa
- Mukondi Kgomo, managing director, Think Creative Africa
- Luzuko Koti, director of communications, Nelson Mandela Foundation
- Lynn Wylie, HOD Marketing, Ster-Kinekor Sales
- Layla Swartz, film producer
The competition provides young creatives with an unrivalled opportunity to demonstrate their talent under pressure, by creating a 60-second commercial in just 48 hours.
The team behind the winning commercial, as selected by the judges will be announced on Friday 13 March 2020. They will then represent South Africa in the Young Lions Competition at the 66th Cannes Lions Festival to be held 22 to 26 June 2020!
