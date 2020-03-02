Judges announced for 2020 Cannes Young Lions SA competition

Ster-Kinekor Sales has announced the panel of judges that have been selected to judge this year's edition of the South African leg of the Film category of the Young Lions competition.

Fran Luckin, chief creative officer, Grey Africa

Molefi Thulo, creative director, Ogilvy South Africa

Mukondi Kgomo, managing director, Think Creative Africa

Luzuko Koti, director of communications, Nelson Mandela Foundation

Lynn Wylie, HOD Marketing, Ster-Kinekor Sales

Layla Swartz, film producer

The competition provides young creatives with an unrivalled opportunity to demonstrate their talent under pressure, by creating a 60-second commercial in just 48 hours.



The team behind the winning commercial, as selected by the judges will be announced on Friday 13 March 2020. They will then represent South Africa in the Young Lions Competition at the 66th Cannes Lions Festival to be held 22 to 26 June 2020!



