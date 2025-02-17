Open Chair has 12 free Cannes Lions for young women; asks industry to help with costs

South Africa’s Open Chair has been allocated more than R700,000 worth of tickets to this year’s Cannes Lions to go to 12 women in the industry, applications for the passes are open.

Applications are open for young women in the creative industry for 12 tickets to Cannes Lions allocated to the Open Chair (Image supplied)

The 12 passes include five for “Young Lions”, who must be 30 and under, and three for full-time students of 23 and under.

From Cannes’ equity, representation and accessibility programme, the tickets will give the 12 women access to festival’s award shows, talks, networking spaces, daily happy hours and the closing party.

“The aim of the Cannes equity, representation and accessibility programme is to foster a diverse and inclusive representation of talent at the festival, and we will be using this principle to select the final group of women and those who identify as women,” says Open Chair board member Lorraine Smit.

Support from the industry

Open Chair is seeking support from the creative industry to cover the cost of flights, accommodation and per diems for the successful applicants. “It’s important to talk about gender equality because we can never let the topic go quiet,” says Open Chair founder Suhana Gordhan.

Open Chair is a local non-profit that aims to nurture and inspire the next generation of women leaders in the industry.

“It’s crucial that we walk that long journey with bigger strides because the walk is a little too long for the future we need now. And a single trip to Cannes can change a woman’s career,” she adds.

Opportunity to close the gender gap

Fran Luckin, Open Chair board member, adds that this is an opportunity to close the gender gap.

“Being able to add 12 women to the Open Chair Cannes Lionesses Pride this year is a huge boost.

“It also ensures more women will be able to take up space where they belong.

As Gordhan says, “One of the challenges we face is empty chairs. Far too few women occupy those chairs and far too many leave them."

To apply

To apply applicants have to:

Submit a two-minute video outlining why they should be selected.

Send a short written motivation from their chief creative officer, CEO or mentor.

Include name, role, organisation, date of birth and social handles.

Applications must be emailed to thewomen@openchair.tv by 28 February 2025.



