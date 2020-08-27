Post Covid-19: How the property market will potentially evolve

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
More Articles
Property trends
The century of the real estate A(I)gentLouise de Beer
Top 2020 SA property market trendsCrispin Inglis
Where building security and technology meetDerek Lategan
Female leadership in SA's property sector needs to be prioritisedNonhlanhla Mayisela
3 technology trends shaping the property industryTanja Lategan
SA retail favours the boldNomzamo Radebe
Home décor trends for summer 2019/2020Elize van der Berg
7 shifts in retail attractionGavin Jones
3 key trends shaping Africa's property sectorGerhard Zeelie
Agriculture trends
Automotive trends
Construction & Engineering trends
5 key architectural and sustainable initiative trendsBouwer Serfontein
Pioneering immersive designEmily Clark
Africa's new wave architectureChris Malan
Route to water prosperity - new perspectives for 2020Dhesigen Naidoo
New technologies to power smart citiesTaru Madangombe
CSI & Sustainability trends
3 trends in responsible businessZyaan Davids Anter
Technologies and tactics in curbing wildlife poachingNicholus Funda
SA's transition to a cleaner, greener economyNtombifuthi Ntuli
Time for the NPO sector to ask tough questionsNazeema Mohamed
Simple tech in M&E for non-profitsAnja Mulder
SA's shifting philanthropy landscape to enhance impact of givingNoxolo Hlongwane
Education trends
Energy & Mining trends
Entrepreneurship trends
Finance trends
Women the winners as insurance gets personalSiyamthanda Williams
Innovations in fintechDaniel Goldberg
What will happen in the crypto space?Marius Reitz
Mobile-first generation is driving the financial services industryBerniece Hieckmann
5 ways tech is changing insuranceTravys Wilkens
SA's year for digital payments?Rutendo Hlatshwayo
What to expect from SA's banking sector towards 2035Ruellyn Willemse-Snyman
5 trends reshaping wealth managementAndrew Möller
Millennials and green investingDaniel Kibel
Healthcare trends
Global health challenges and how to change themStephanie Allen
Diagnosing SA's healthcare sectorMadelein Barkhuizen
The future of healthcare is nowLerato Mosiah
HR & Management trends
Reward and remuneration trends in Africa for 2020Nicol Mullins
The evolving role of HR as a strategic partnerSandra Crous
ICT trends
5 trends in AR & VR to watch in 2020Jade Duckitt
Legal trends
Directors' personal exposure will increase in 2020Patrick Bracher
The future of flying drones in South AfricaKiasha Nagiah
South Africa - challenges and opportunities in the year aheadMorne van der Merwe and Wildu du Plessis
An optimistic forecastAthi Jara
Lifestyle trends
4 wine trends to look out for in 2020Kristen Duff and Gosia Young
Digital arts - a viewfinder into culture in 2020Lauren Fletcher
Logistics & Transport trends
Marketing & Media trends
4 PR business trends you can expect in 2020Mimi Kalinda
Huge business and investment momentum in AfricaGraham Deneys
Retail trends
SA trends for brick and mortar stores - the present and the futureBeate Stiehler-Mulder and Mariëtte Frazer
Tourism trends
Covid-19
Property jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Digital Marketer Cape Town
- Advertising Sales Executive Cape Town
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Post Covid-19: How the property market will potentially evolve
In a recent webinar on 'Exploring post-Covid-19 property trends in South Africa', Associate Professor Francois Viruly, University of Cape Town's (UCT) head of the Urban Real Estate Research Unit, looked at the longer-term trends in the country's property market and the impact that the pandemic is expected to have on the sector.
Image source: www.pixabay.com
“Many of these trends are not 2020 or Covid-19 trends, but actually trends that have been in the property market for a number of years,” he explained, adding that Covid-19 would invariably have an impact.
The trends Viruly predicted included changes to where and how people shop, the growing importance of the environment, the organisation of work, the evolution of central business districts and the role of technology in facilitating property transactions.
The rise of cars as a mode of transportation resulted in the demise of department stores in many of our inner cities. In their place came shopping centres, built on the idea that people would use their cars to visit them.
Success of community shopping centres
In the context of the pandemic, two issues have become pronounced: density and the lack of shoppers who want to hang around. This is where neighbourhood or community shopping centres play an important role, and their success is evident in the significant growth in value since 2018, outpacing shopping malls. Viruly predicts that this success will continue.
However, all is not lost for shopping centres. “Some will make it. And I always say, the best ones will make it,” said Viruly. “The best marketplace from the First Industrial Revolution is still with us. The best department store is still with us. The best shopping centres will be with us. But there will be an adaptation.”
While the focus of town planning has always been on health, Viruly believes this will amplify post-Covid-19. “If Covid-19 brings anything out, it will be the importance of our parks and public spaces and how we think about space,” he said.
While he predicts that the spaces in which we will live will become smaller – flats 20m2 or less in size – the environment and public spaces will play a significant role in relation to physical and mental health. This focus on the environment will also result in the “return of the importance of land” into economics, namely how humans connect to it and our reliance on the environment.
Rethinking the office: Like everything else, it needs to evolve
According to Statistics South Africa, more than 77% of South Africans who were able to work during the lockdown period between April and May this year were working from home...
3 days ago
Trends involving the organisation of work
Viruly made three predictions in terms of our evolving relationship with space and the organisation of work.
The first is a potential return to the home as a place of economic activity, as was the case prior to the First Industrial Revolution.
Secondly, evolving globalisation will impact the tertiary sector of the economy – the office worker. “I think that will fundamentally change how we work, how we think of space,” added Viruly.
His third prediction is one that emerged before the pandemic: the continual rise of co-working spaces. “Some of you will argue Covid-19 will do the opposite. I’m not so sure. I think that these trends will stay with us as we increasingly find new localities to work from,” said Viruly.
He added that companies who lease out space will have to start thinking more like hotels: the letting of space will increasingly reflect the provision of a service.
Latest JLL report examines key investment trends following Covid-19
JLL's recently released 2019-2020 South Africa Investment report provides insights on key investment trends observed following the impact of Covid-19...
28 Jul 2020
Evolution of cities
Post Covid-19, Viruly predicts that cities will look different in at least two ways.
There will be a move from central business districts to global business districts. This is in line with the evolving globalisation that will impact the tertiary sector and will result in strengthening the role of existing dominant smart cities. The internet of things will also play an increasing role in buildings. However, taking Africa’s digital divide into account, changes to the urban environment might take longer.
As the housing issue is likely to remain, there will also be a conversion of offices into residential spaces. “We will see our cities playing a much more residential role,” said Viruly.
Technology and property are already intersecting in interesting ways, and Viruly predicts that this will grow from strength to strength through property technology. What is important here, he added, is if the property market will adapt to the speed with which technology moves.
Covid-19 sees 'overvalued' commercial property market correction
Covid-19 has pushed the restart button on almost every sector of the property market...
Norman Raad 17 Aug 2020
'Can we adapt?'
“The problem we often make is that we build for the long run and we also deal with tenants that have businesses that change strategies every five years and technology that moves even faster,” he said.
He added that this poses considerable risks regarding the economic and functional obsolescence of buildings.
“Can we adapt? That will be our challenge,” said Viruly.
“And to achieve this, the sector will need to become increasingly flexible, adapting rapidly to social, technological, economic, environmental and political trends.”
Read more: Francois Viruly, property trends, property market trends, community shopping centres, impact of Covid-19 on property
Related
Is multi-generational living here to stay?18 Mar 2020
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.