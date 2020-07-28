Latest JLL report examines key investment trends following Covid-19

JLL's recently released 2019-2020 South Africa Investment report provides insights on key investment trends observed following the impact of Covid-19. According to the report, the economic impact of Covid-19 is expected to place downward pressure on rental levels and capital values across all market segments, and the trend is expected to persist over the short to medium term, as markets remain in a downturn phase.