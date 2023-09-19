Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRCatchwordsKia South AfricaThe Social Employment FundCoronationSappiAlgoa FMPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, and Nomzamo Mbatha to take the Global Citizen Festival stage on 23 September

19 Sep 2023
Issued by: OnPoint PR
Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the U.N., Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, minister of international development of Norway, and José Ramos-Horta, president of Timor Leste and Advocates Helena and Nina Gualinga and Moj Mahdara to lead calls for an end to extreme poverty
Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, and Nomzamo Mbatha to take the Global Citizen Festival stage on 23 September

Watch the 2023 Global Citizen Festival on ABC, ABC News Live, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, HBO Max, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Mediacorp, SABC, TimesLIVE, TNT, TV3, Veeps, YouTube and more

Proudly Presented by Citi and Cisco, and Supported by Global Partners Accenture, Delta Air Lines, P&G, TimesLIVE, and Verizon; Campaign Partners Bridgewater Associates and World Wide Technology; with Live Nation and iHeartMedia

Join the Global Movement Ending Extreme Poverty: Earn tickets to Global Citizen Festival by taking action on the Global Citizen app and at www.globalcitizen.org

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will broadcast live to the world on Saturday, September 23 from New York City’s Central Park, where 60 thousand global citizens, along with the world’s leading artists and advocates, will gather for a day of action and advocacy for equity, for the planet, for food and for jobs, to end extreme poverty NOW, as world leaders gather for the UN General Assembly.

Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Daymond John, Eddie Izzard, Katie Holmes, Liza Koshy, Natasha Lyonne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Vladimir Duthiers are set to join the line-up that will take the stage on Central Park’s Great Lawn. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN; Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norwegian Minister of Development and Cooperation; Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General, International Labour Organisation; José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor Leste; Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO, Dubai Cares; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization; Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director, Education Cannot Wait; and leading advocates Brianna Fruean, Helena and Nina Gualinga and Moj Mahdara will lead the charge, calling for systemic change for the world’s most marginalised populations.

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jung Kook and Anitta, with performances from Conan Gray, D-Nice, Sofia Carson and Stray Kids. Previously announced participants include: Governor Helder Barbalho and State Secretary for Indigenous People Puyr Tembé from the Brazilian State of Pará, Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan, Sophia Bush, and renowned advocates Barbie Izquierdo, Deja Foxx, Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Jerome Foster II, Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku, Sophia Kianni, Pashtana Durrani, Xiye Bastida and Wangari Kuria.

“To have a powerhouse of broadcasters and streamers taking the Global Citizen movement to the whole world on September 23 presents a significant opportunity to drive action in this critically important year for social change,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO of Global Citizen. “We couldn’t be happier to have truly inspiring world leaders taking the stage alongside Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Katie Holmes and Eddie Izzard and this year’s sensational lineup. It’s going to be an unforgettable day in Central Park.”

WHEN: Saturday, 23 September 2023, 4:00pm EST

WHERE: The Great Lawn of Central Park, New York City

HOW TO WATCH: The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast and streamed to the world on ABC News Live, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Facebook, HBO Max, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Instagram, Mediacorp, SABC, TikTok, TimesLIVE, TNT, TV3, Veeps, YouTube, the Global Citizen app and www.globalcitizen.org. A primetime special, Global Citizen Festival 2023, will air on ABC on Sunday, September 24 at 7:00 pm EST.

Viewers can join the movement and take action on the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting at www.globalcitizen.org.

Global Citizen Festival is presented by Citi and Cisco. Global Partners are Accenture, Delta Air Lines, P&G, TimesLIVE and Verizon; Campaign Partners Bridgewater Associates, Motsepe Foundation and World Wide Technology; with Live Nation, iHeartMedia, and Location Partner New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. The Global Citizen Festival broadcast is produced by Done and Dusted.

Global Citizen is grateful for the support of leading media companies across the world including: AIM Group, Altermark, Arena Holdings, Atmosphere TV, Bandsintown, Bella Naija, Billboard, Billboard Mexico, Branded Cities, Captivate, Digital Mobile Media, EIB Network, Grocery TV, Grupo De Haro, GSTV, Interstate Outdoor, MX Location, New Tradition, Orange Barrel Media, OUTFRONT Media, Penske Media, Rolling Stone, Seen Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, Spotify, Trooh Media, Vanguard Media, Variety, VIBE, Vox Media, The Wall Street Journal and Zikoko; and the support of in-kind partners: Impossible Foods and PATH Water.

For more information visit globalcitizenfestival.com, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

NextOptions
OnPoint PR
OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
Read more: chris rock, Amazon, Charlize Theron, Cisco, Accenture, HBO, José Ramos-Horta, Delta Air Lines, Global partners, Amina Mohammed, Nomzamo Mbatha, Apple Music

Related

Revealed: the top-ranking media channels and brands in 2023
KantarRevealed: the top-ranking media channels and brands in 20236 Sep 2023
WMI seminar will explore mining innovation. Source: Supplied
Wits Mining Institute to host mining innovation seminar5 Sep 2023
Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia and Global Citizen announce the fourth annual Global Town Hall 2023
OnPoint PRForeign Policy Community of Indonesia and Global Citizen announce the fourth annual Global Town Hall 20231 Sep 2023
Source: Source:
Lawyer in River Club development controversy caught in qualification lie30 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf The latest Takealot Competition Commission ruling seems unlikely to affect Amazon's long-term African expansion plans
Amazon.com forges ahead despite Comp Comm's requirements30 Aug 2023
Partnership between Old Mutual's Tech Hub and Richfield signals KZN as SA's new Silicon Valley
Richfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyPartnership between Old Mutual's Tech Hub and Richfield signals KZN as SA's new Silicon Valley29 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf Global advertising spend will $1trn for first time next year says Warc research
Warc: SA advertising spend to grow over 6% next year25 Aug 2023
Fire up your entrepreneurial engine and join us at The Business Show
NSBC.AfricaFire up your entrepreneurial engine and join us at The Business Show23 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz