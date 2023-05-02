Industries

Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice

#AfricaMonth

Africa


Trialogue's Business in Society Conference focuses on GBV, education and the green economy

2 May 2023
Issued by: Trialogue
Hosted by Azania Mosaka, this year's Trialogue Business in Society Conference on 9 and 10 May invites business leaders to consider how they can accelerate the fight against poverty, inequality, poor education outcomes, gender-based violence and the climate crisis under the overarching theme of inclusive and purposeful business.
Trialogue's Business in Society Conference focuses on GBV, education and the green economy

“The themes we have chosen reflect our current challenges as a society – for example, how can we transition to a zero-carbon economy in a just, equitable fashion, and how can we address gender-based violence at school level, where it often begins to manifest,” says Trialogue director Cathy Duff. “Our speakers and panellists will share learnings and propose solutions that will put us on a better developmental trajectory, from partnering with schools to improve education outcomes, to identifying opportunities in the green economy that help to alleviate our current unemployment crisis.”

Songezo Zibi among keynote speakers addressing societal leadership

The opening keynote address will be delivered by author and former editor of Business Day, Songezo Zibi, who has extensive experience in the corporate world and recently launched a political party, Rise Mzansi, to contest the 2024 general elections. Zibi will explore how companies can strengthen South Africa’s precarious socio-political environment.

Gbenga Oyebode, chairperson of the African Philanthropy Forum Board and founder at Aluko & Oyebode law firm in Nigeria, will set the tone for the second day of the conference with a keynote on driving transformational impact on the African continent through education and leadership.

Keynote speakers tackling each theme include Sazini Mojapelo, CEO of the GBVF Response Fund, on how companies can address gender-based violence; Dr Morné du Plessis, CEO of WWF South Africa, on finding opportunity amidst crisis; educational researcher Dr Nicky Roberts, director of Kelello Consulting, on how systemic change starts with schools; and Dr Miriam Altman, professor and economist, on the just energy transition.

This year’s conference will also celebrate the arts – actress and performance poet Lebogang Mashile will deliver the final keynote on ‘The power of us’ and delegates will be treated to the unmissable harmonies of the Maharishi Choir.

Hybrid event accessible to all

The conference will again be held in hybrid format, offering free virtual attendance. Morning sessions will be presented to an in-person and virtual audience at The Wanderers Club in Illovo, Johannesburg Practical professionally facilitated afternoon breakout sessions will be largely targeted at in-person delegates with shorter facilitated online sessions. These sessions will provide the opportunity for delegates to engage with the conference themes and explore how they can address societal issues in their own organisations.

In addition to incisive keynote speeches, lively panel discussions, and engaging breakout sessions, the conference provides unparalleled networking opportunities for in-person delegates in the corporate social responsibility sector. In-person delegates can also visit a range of exhibition stands showcasing the work of diverse organisations.

The conference benefits from strong support from leaders in corporate social responsibility. This year’s headline sponsors include the Rand Water Foundation, the Vodacom Foundation, Nedbank, Telkom and Sasol. Other sponsors include Barloworld, Momentum Metropolitan, Standard Bank, and Volkswagen South Africa.

How to register for the conference

For more information about the Trialogue Business in Society Conference 2023, and to register, visit: https://trialogue.co.za/business-society-conference-2023/.

Please read the FAQs on the conference webpage, or email conference@trialogue.co.za  for more information.

Enjoy highlights from the 2022 conference.

Trialogue
Trialogue is one of only a few consultancies in South Africa that focus exclusively on corporate responsibility issues. Over 17 years of experience puts us at the forefront of new developments in sustainability and corporate social investment (CSI).
education, green economy, gender-based violence, Miriam Altman, Trialogue, Azania Mosaka, Morné du Plessis, Cathy Duff, Songezo Zibi, Sazini Mojapelo, Trialogue Business in Society Conference

