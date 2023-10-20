BET Software multiplies tech magic for youth

BET Software's mission to transform lives proved successful once again, as they cemented a new partnership with St. Philomena's Child and Youth Centre, with their donation of much-needed laptops, optical mouses and headsets.

Vishen Naidoo, BET Software’s commercial manager, looks forward to witnessing the impact this partnership will have

St Philomena’s Child & Youth Centre, in Sydenham, Durban, was established in 1895 to provide developmental care for orphaned and vulnerable children, as well as youth. What started off as a children’s home, grew into a community development centre that now takes care of 40 young people.

One of the goals of the organisation is to provide life skills for the children, psycho-social healing, and tools for their advancement into adulthood, ensuring their safety and self-sustainability.

The equipment will unlock educational potential and empower a tech-fluent generation.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, said that BET Software is an ally in advocating for the causes championed by the centre. “We see our support for St Philomena’s as a long-term social investment, reflecting our commitment to bettering society. We believe the equipment will empower the NGO to carry out its mission and achieve its goals,” he explained.

Nadine Govender, childcare manager at St Philomena’s, said that BET Software’s contribution would have a tangible impact on the children. “They were struggling to complete research and homework on time, as they only had one laptop to share amongst 40 of them, daily. Thank you for your assistance, BET Software,” she added.



