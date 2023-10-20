Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareMultiChoiceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Technology Company news South Africa

BET Software multiplies tech magic for youth

20 Oct 2023
Issued by: BET Software
BET Software's mission to transform lives proved successful once again, as they cemented a new partnership with St. Philomena's Child and Youth Centre, with their donation of much-needed laptops, optical mouses and headsets.
Vishen Naidoo, BET Software’s commercial manager, looks forward to witnessing the impact this partnership will have
Vishen Naidoo, BET Software’s commercial manager, looks forward to witnessing the impact this partnership will have

St Philomena’s Child & Youth Centre, in Sydenham, Durban, was established in 1895 to provide developmental care for orphaned and vulnerable children, as well as youth. What started off as a children’s home, grew into a community development centre that now takes care of 40 young people.

One of the goals of the organisation is to provide life skills for the children, psycho-social healing, and tools for their advancement into adulthood, ensuring their safety and self-sustainability.

The equipment will unlock educational potential and empower a tech-fluent generation.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, said that BET Software is an ally in advocating for the causes championed by the centre. “We see our support for St Philomena’s as a long-term social investment, reflecting our commitment to bettering society. We believe the equipment will empower the NGO to carry out its mission and achieve its goals,” he explained.

Nadine Govender, childcare manager at St Philomena’s, said that BET Software’s contribution would have a tangible impact on the children. “They were struggling to complete research and homework on time, as they only had one laptop to share amongst 40 of them, daily. Thank you for your assistance, BET Software,” she added.

NextOptions
BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.

Related

BET Software guides students to success at Rosebank College Career Fair
BET SoftwareBET Software guides students to success at Rosebank College Career Fair6 Oct 2023
BET Software cultivates careers at DUT, UJ and Stellenbosch career fairs
BET SoftwareBET Software cultivates careers at DUT, UJ and Stellenbosch career fairs25 Aug 2023
BET Software is instrumental at Data Saturdays Durban
BET SoftwareBET Software is instrumental at Data Saturdays Durban23 Aug 2023
#WomensMonth: BET Software debuts as silver sponsor for GirlCode Hackathon
BET Software#WomensMonth: BET Software debuts as silver sponsor for GirlCode Hackathon11 Aug 2023
'Dare To Dream' With BET Software's bursary programme
BET Software'Dare To Dream' With BET Software's bursary programme7 Aug 2023
BET Software motivates future coding maestros
BET SoftwareBET Software motivates future coding maestros31 Jul 2023
Introducing BET Software To Cape Town
BET SoftwareIntroducing BET Software To Cape Town25 Jul 2023
#MandelaMonth: BET Software continues being a catalyst for positive change
BET Software#MandelaMonth: BET Software continues being a catalyst for positive change20 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz