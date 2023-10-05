Primedia Outdoor launches a new era of commuter advertising

Primedia Outdoor have transformed the landscape of commuter advertising at Cape Town's iconic Station Deck taxi rank. This landmark taxi rank, nestled in the bustling heart of Cape Town CBD, has long served as a convergence point for countless commuters, shoppers, and tourists.

The creation of a commuter brand ecosystem of this magnitude owes a great deal to the innovative and forward-thinking approach of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), the committed landowner. Prasa's dedication goes beyond fulfilling their transportation mandate; they are passionately committed to enhancing the commuter experience. Their collaboration with Primedia Outdoor is a testament to their openness to innovation and their desire to future proof Prasa's assets.

Recognising the potential to redefine their connection with the community, Shoprite seized this innovative opportunity presented by Primedia Outdoor and The MediaShop. Through this partnership, Shoprite now proudly holds branding rights at this prime location, solidifying its reputation as a pioneer in advertising.

Bongumusa Makhathini, CEO of Primedia Outdoor, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating: "This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in reshaping the taxi rank environment into an innovative advertising platform. This move underscores our unwavering commitment to transforming the commuter experience and providing brands with unparalleled avenues to engage their target audience."

This groundbreaking launch introduces a large format digital product into a traditional brand ownership environment. Primedia Outdoor has not only incorporated their ever-popular RankTV screens across the taxi lanes in this location but has now unveiled cutting-edge digital LED screens embedded within the rank branding structure.

This digital marvel offers unprecedented flexibility in rank branding, creative expression, and dynamic capabilities. This initiative not only amplifies brand exposure, but also sustainably communicates to the Shoprite target audience daily of the product and pricing specials using the digital screens as they go about on their daily consumer journey.

Megan Walker, senior strategy lead at The MediaShop, commended Primedia Outdoor's pioneering approach to outdoor advertising, saying: "For many years we've had the privilege of partnering with Primedia Outdoor – their commitment to innovation, unwavering quality, and exceptional service has consistently impressed us. Primedia Outdoor has played an integral role in helping us provide our client, Shoprite, with dynamic and effective media solutions for decades."

For Shoprite, a cherished name across South Africa, this initiative is a strategic manoeuvre to bolster its brand presence and cultivate daily connections. Clive Wood, brand manager at Shoprite, emphasised: "Our collaboration with Primedia Outdoor at the Station Deck taxi rank, underscores our dedication to innovation and engagement. We firmly believe this platform will not only amplify our brand but also create an extraordinary and dynamic channel to engage with our valued community."

Steve Duck, executive Western Cape, added: "The Station Deck taxi rank, has long served as a cornerstone of Cape Town's vibrant commuter landscape. Leading this project, we are not only benefiting Shoprite but also elevating the daily experience of the community members who frequent this iconic location."

This visionary collaboration epitomises a shared commitment to community engagement and innovation. As this iconic location emerges as a beacon of modern advertising, it transcends boundaries, not only within Cape Town but throughout the advertising industry. Seamlessly harmonising traditional and digital advertising, Primedia Outdoor paves the path for the evolution of the commuter environment, providing brands with remarkable avenues to connect with their communities.



