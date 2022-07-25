Xaxis inks partnership with DOOH tech company Hivestack

Xaxis South Africa has announced its partnership with Hivestack, a programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company.

This partnership is meant to drive the future of OOH, forming a programmatic DOOH solution in the South African market.

Through this partnership, Xaxis will leverage Hivestack’s Demand Side Platform (DSP) bringing automation and performance measurement to brand campaigns in DOOH in South Africa. Clients will be able to access Hivestack’s full suite of tools including the ability to build custom audiences, set up live geo-location targeting, plan, buy and deliver in real-time via both Private Marketplace (PMP) and Open Exchange. All of this will be available through one consolidated dashboard, enabling optimisation, reporting and pacing of campaigns across multiple media owners in one point of truth.

As part of the expansion into South Africa, Hivestack has also signed some of the market’s largest premium DOOH media owners to the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP), including Epic Outdoor, Evolv Outdoor, Insight Outdoor, JB Media and Yooh Media, Primedia Outdoor, Provantage Media Group, Relativ Media and Tractor Outdoor. These media owners will be able to monetise their premium DOOH inventory by connecting to a worldwide pool of advertisers in real time.

Tania Grobler, Xaxis South Africa, said, “We have seen significant growth in South Africa with regards to programmatic DOOH in the last year and a half and we are excited to be able to partner with Hivestack to leverage their market-leading programmatic technology and offer our clients a highly streamlined and targeted approach in terms of audiences and to work on omnichannel experiences”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Xaxis South Africa to accelerate the adoption of programmatic DOOH in South Africa, '' said William Brownsdon, managing director of EMEA, Hivestack. “We’ve already seen incredible success with GroupM in other markets globally and look forward to utilising our full stack platform to drive growth in this new market.”