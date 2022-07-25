Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AFDAMeltwaterJacaranda FMNew MediaNielsenIQM&C Saatchi AbelAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIAB South AfricaOgilvy South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingDUKEIMC ConferenceAbnormalMotsepe AdvertisingIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Account Director -Sales Cape Town
  • Customer Success Specialist Stellenbosch
  • Digital Strategist Cape Town
  • Campaign Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Analytics Implementation Lead Cape Town
  • Copywriter - Digital Marketing and B2B Somerset West
  • Freelance Digital Solutions Consultant Mena Cape Town
  • Freelance Account Director Mena Cape Town
  • Senior UI Designer Cape Town
  • E-commerce Photography Studio Coordinator Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    World Data Lab partners with africarare metaverse

    25 Jul 2022
    The Austria-based World Data Lab (WDL) has joined Ubuntuland in Africa's metaverse, Africarare, acquiring a 6 x 6 village.
    Image supplied. Ubuntuland central kraal
    Image supplied. Ubuntuland central kraal

    The organisation takes strategic insights and data-driven decision-making to the next level by developing the most credible, granular, global, and forward-looking economic and demographic forecasts for organisations such as L'Oréal, Danone, McKinsey, Deloitte, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and others.

    Planned projects

    WDL’s first Ubuntuland-based projects currently under evaluation and construction are:

    • Developing a data science metaversity with data insights and visualisation for anyone who wants to learn more about Africa through interactive tools and gamification.
    • Opening a consumer insights hub for organisations looking to establish or expand their footprint in the fast-growing African market.
    • Providing metaverse addressable market statistics and an analytics board.

    Using the power of data science

    WDL has long-term plans to use the power of data science to improve the quality of life for people in Africa by partnering with private and public sector players and raising awareness around key impact topics.

    In addition, the company is in the process of opening a physical office in Kenya with ambitious growth plans on the continent.

    Supplied: Boity's Queen Boity avatar reveals her first virtual reality music video
    Ubuntuland: Africa's first metaverse marketplace launches

    By 1 Mar 2022

    Making everyone count

    “With our entry into Africarare, we are taking our mission 'Making everyone count' to the next level, by being one of the pioneering companies in the digital realm of metaverse” says Dr Homi Kharas, co-founder and chief data officer of World Data Lab.

    The company is widely known for their insights and analytics platform World Data Pro, as well as for being creators of public goods, aka clocks, that track the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals in real-time, most notably:

    WDL is frequently cited by top research and media outlets such as Bloomberg, Brookings, CNN, Financial Times, The Economist and The Wall Street Journal.

    World Data Lab joins MTN, Saatchi Abel and other organisations in Ubuntuland.

    NextOptions
    Read more: data science, metaverse, Africarare, Ubuntuland



    Related

    Source: © Techcabal South Africans are ready to hop on “the metaverse train?
    Is SA ready for the metaverse train?30 Jun 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Puma partners with 10KTF Shop for its biggest Web3 collab yet28 Jun 2022
    Source:
    Red and Yellow launches Creating Meaning in the Metaverse summit24 Jun 2022
    Wunderman Thompson launches 'Inspiration Beach' in the metaverse
    Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson launches 'Inspiration Beach' in the metaverse22 Jun 2022
    Source: © Johan Walters
    #AWE22: Press 5 for the metaverse17 Jun 2022
    Image sourced from
    Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg departs company2 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz