World Data Lab partners with africarare metaverse

The Austria-based World Data Lab (WDL) has joined Ubuntuland in Africa's metaverse, Africarare, acquiring a 6 x 6 village.

Image supplied. Ubuntuland central kraal

The organisation takes strategic insights and data-driven decision-making to the next level by developing the most credible, granular, global, and forward-looking economic and demographic forecasts for organisations such as L'Oréal, Danone, McKinsey, Deloitte, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and others.

Planned projects

WDL’s first Ubuntuland-based projects currently under evaluation and construction are:

Developing a data science metaversity with data insights and visualisation for anyone who wants to learn more about Africa through interactive tools and gamification.

Opening a consumer insights hub for organisations looking to establish or expand their footprint in the fast-growing African market.

Providing metaverse addressable market statistics and an analytics board.

Using the power of data science

WDL has long-term plans to use the power of data science to improve the quality of life for people in Africa by partnering with private and public sector players and raising awareness around key impact topics.

In addition, the company is in the process of opening a physical office in Kenya with ambitious growth plans on the continent.

Making everyone count

“With our entry into Africarare, we are taking our mission 'Making everyone count' to the next level, by being one of the pioneering companies in the digital realm of metaverse” says Dr Homi Kharas, co-founder and chief data officer of World Data Lab.

The company is widely known for their insights and analytics platform World Data Pro, as well as for being creators of public goods, aka clocks, that track the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals in real-time, most notably:

WDL is frequently cited by top research and media outlets such as Bloomberg, Brookings, CNN, Financial Times, The Economist and The Wall Street Journal.

World Data Lab joins MTN, Saatchi Abel and other organisations in Ubuntuland.