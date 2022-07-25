Industries

    MediaCom appoints new South Africa CEO

    25 Jul 2022
    MediaCom has named former managing director, Claudelle Naidoo as the new CEO of its South Africa team.
    Image supplied: Claudelle Naidoo, MediaCom's newly appointed CEO
    Image supplied: Claudelle Naidoo, MediaCom's newly appointed CEO

    She replaces Ashish Williams, who is moving to MediaCom Singapore to take up a senior leadership role, where he will continue to work closely with the international MediaCom network to ensure clients have access to his expertise.

    Image supplied. SAB VP of marketing for South Africa, Vaughan Croeser reflects on his career with the brewery
    #Newsmaker: Vaughan Croeser walking the talk for good

    By 21 Jul 2022

    Naidoo takes on this new role having spent the last three years working for the agency as managing director with a key focus on client experience. She has excelled in this position, supporting the development of the agency and local teams. Prior to this, she was MediaCom’s head of analytics and insights and spent time at Kagiso, Nielsen and spent three years as a journalist.

    “We’re delighted Claudelle has been promoted to CEO for our MediaCom South Africa operation. She brings strong client management and thought-leadership expertise that will help us anticipate the needs of our clients. Her passion for media and innovation will ensure we continue to create amazing and effective solutions for the brands we work with,” said Adam Hiscock, MediaCom EMEA COO. “I’d also like to thank Ashish for his amazing work in South Africa, and I know he’ll continue to play a strong part in our international leadership.”

    Source: © baucemag The Cell C Extension campaign found its insight in the heart of South African culture – hair salons
    Hair salons campaign wins MediaCom SA and Cell C gold

    6 Jun 2022

    “I’m thrilled to be taking over the leadership of MediaCom South Africa at this critical time. I can’t wait to lead our talented team as we seek to help our clients tackle the challenges they face in making media inspiring for consumers as well as preparing for the launch of EssenceMediacom in 2023,” said Naidoo.

    NextOptions
    Read more: new appointments, Claudelle Naidoo, MediaCom, Ashish Williams



