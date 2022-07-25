MediaCom appoints new South Africa CEO

MediaCom has named former managing director, Claudelle Naidoo as the new CEO of its South Africa team.

Image supplied: Claudelle Naidoo, MediaCom's newly appointed CEO

She replaces Ashish Williams, who is moving to MediaCom Singapore to take up a senior leadership role, where he will continue to work closely with the international MediaCom network to ensure clients have access to his expertise.

Naidoo takes on this new role having spent the last three years working for the agency as managing director with a key focus on client experience. She has excelled in this position, supporting the development of the agency and local teams. Prior to this, she was MediaCom’s head of analytics and insights and spent time at Kagiso, Nielsen and spent three years as a journalist.

“We’re delighted Claudelle has been promoted to CEO for our MediaCom South Africa operation. She brings strong client management and thought-leadership expertise that will help us anticipate the needs of our clients. Her passion for media and innovation will ensure we continue to create amazing and effective solutions for the brands we work with,” said Adam Hiscock, MediaCom EMEA COO. “I’d also like to thank Ashish for his amazing work in South Africa, and I know he’ll continue to play a strong part in our international leadership.”

“I’m thrilled to be taking over the leadership of MediaCom South Africa at this critical time. I can’t wait to lead our talented team as we seek to help our clients tackle the challenges they face in making media inspiring for consumers as well as preparing for the launch of EssenceMediacom in 2023,” said Naidoo.