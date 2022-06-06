Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Digital KungfuPrimedia BroadcastingWunderman ThompsonPerfect WordIMC ConferenceVicinity MediaRocketseedRed & YellowDMASAIrvine PartnersClockworkDentsuOgilvy South AfricaEverlyticKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Online Business News Editor - Marketing & Media Cape Town
  • Head of Video and Design - Sports Entertainment Platform Durban
  • PR Account Director Cape Town
  • Editorial/Production Assistant Johannesburg
  • Account Director - Media Cape Town
  • Media Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Designer/Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Editorial Business Journalist Cape Town
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Hair salons campaign wins MediaCom SA and Cell C gold

    6 Jun 2022
    Recently MediaCom SA's Cell C Extensions campaign received three Festival of Media Global Awards, winning gold in the Best Direct-to-Consumer category.
    Source: © baucemag The Cell C Extension campaign found its insight in the heart of South African culture – hair salons
    Source: © baucemag baucemag The Cell C Extension campaign found its insight in the heart of South African culture – hair salons

    Hair salons: trusted influencers


    The campaign came about after Cell C faced changing customer needs and behaviours.

    Mediacom SA had to find a new way to interact with digitally-averse consumers in a face-to-face environment.

    The interactions also had to drive awareness about Cell C’s products and offerings in a manner that guarantees brand visibility and increases brand and product consideration.

    The Cell C Extension campaign found its insight in the heart of South African culture – hair salons.

    Customers spend up to eight hours to get their hair done. Consequently, salons are cornerstones of their communities and stylists are trusted influencers.

    Using this understanding, MediaCom SA transformed hundreds of salons across the nation into a new network of Cell C advisors.

    They were trained by regional sales teams during weekly visits to each store, where updates were given about new products.

    These salon owners were also incentivised to act as advocates for the company by providing grants for new equipment, such as hairdryers as well as free airtime and dongles, which assists to reduce their operational costs.

    Innovation leads to industry impact


    Post campaign research found that 100% of customers could recall the Cell C branding and offerings, 90% of customers had a positive experience with the brand, and 80% of customers would consider switching to Cell C.

    Even more impressive is that Cell C’s NPS rose from June 2020 to February 2021, overtaking the telco company that was in second position.

    According to Kantar BrandZ SA, Cell C now ranks at 19 on SA’s Top 30 Most Valuable Brands.

    True collaboration


    “This campaign was a true testament of the impactful collaboration we have between Cell C and MediaCom.

    “It is because there was a seamless alignment of values, insights, and purpose that our team was empowered to drive influential change,” says Oscar Onyach, strategic account director at Mediacom SA.

    “Our partnership with MediaCom is centred around growth, and the results of our strategic responses to market shifts bear testament to the growth ambition that we share,” adds Hazel Chimhandamba, executive head of marketing at Cell C.

    The Best Direct-to-Consumer category requires a brand to directly reach consumers in a way that is strongly aligned with brand identity while demonstrating positive business-to-consumer engagement, drive customer loyalty, and show increased purchasing behaviour.

    The campaign also won silver in the Best Response category and a bronze in the Best Campaign for a Local Brand category.

    Held annually to celebrate the most outstanding media campaigns from around the world, the Festival of Media Global Awards (FOMG) provides a platform for media and marketing companies around the world to showcase and celebrate their work.

    With events in Singapore, New York, Milan, Miami, and London, the FOMG awards have been upholding global industry benchmarks for the past 15 years
    NextOptions
    Read more: media, Cell C, MediaCom SA, Festival of Media Global Awards, Hazel Chimhandamba

    Related

    Supplied. Songinkosi Zuma was recently appointed head of People Operations at VMLY&R
    #Newsmaker: Songinkosi Zuma, VMLY&R head People Operations15 hours ago
    Image supplied: Shahan Ramkissoon is Eclipse Communications' new chief strategy officer
    #Newsmaker: Shahan Ramkissoon, Eclipse Communications chief strategy officer3 days ago
    Image supplied: The Cell C Inanda Cup is returning this month
    Cell C Inanda Africa Cup returns this month1 Jun 2022
    Source: © Olga Yastremska The SA Jewish Report has been expelled from the Press Council of South Africa
    SAJR refusal to publish ruling undermines PCSA30 May 2022
    Source: © mitria Independent Media says fake news accusations by certain cabinet ministers and government officials are wearing thin
    Independent Media takes stand against fake news accusations30 May 2022
    Bizcommunity
    Pitcher Awards 2022 winners announced23 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz