Visionet launches at Cape Town International Airport

Airport Ads has launched two new Visionet screens in Cape Town Airport. The 3 x 8 x 2m screens went live on Saturday 23 April 2022.

Digital delivers four times more

Travel is set to take off

Visionet is a South African large format digital Airport network and comprises seven screens located across four of South Africa’s major airports: Oliver Tambo, Lanseria, King Shaka, and now, Cape Town International.“The addition of two new large format screens substantially increases the reach of our Visionet network,” says Mzi Deliwe, head of Airport Ads and deputy CEO of Provantage Media Group (PMG). “The Cape Town International Airport LEDs will be seen by passengers from both international and domestic arrivals and departures – as well as the people coming to meet them, as the screens are on the public side of the airport.”Based on updated 2022 passenger data, the Visionet network has the current capacity to deliver an average monthly audience of 333,499 at Oliver Tambo; 159,803 at Lanseria; 159,803 at King Shaka International; and now an additional 596,930 at Cape Town International, bringing the total to a combined monthly audience of 1,181,439.“In rolling out the network, we are giving brands the opportunity to digitally dominate at the airports – either by booking all the Visionet screens, and or by combining all the Visionet screens with the Airport TV network,” says Deliwe.Deliwe notes that the format’s strength lies in offering all the advantages of digital OOH, on a large, high impact screen within the airport environment – the ideal space to reach an affluent, receptive audience with time on their hands.2020 Studies from Nielsen and OAAA show that 54% of digital ad viewers notice digital Airport OOH ‘all’ or ‘most’ of the time; 68% of viewers engaged in at least one action after seeing a digital airport ad (including visiting a website, searching for the advertiser, visiting the store or restaurant, or posting on social media); and 59% of viewers engaged in mobile device actions after seeing a digital airport ad (such as searching for/visiting an advertised website, scanning a QR code or using SMS/URL/hashtag, downloading an app, accessing a discount offer or making a purchase).They conclude that DOOH drives four times more online activity per ad dollar spent than TV, radio, and print. “This is why we’re seeing such major growth in digital – it works. Hence our continued investment in Visionet,” says Deliwe.In addition, airport digital cannot be blocked or scrolled past – unlike advertising on phones, computers or TV. At the same time, it allows for real-time creative changes and flexibility as to when ads are displayed, with no production cost or lead times.High-quality screens provide a creative canvas for endless creative possibilities, from video to anamorphic treatments, animation and triggers.“Airports have long been the ideal environment in which to reach an affluent audience in an open, positive mindset, “ notes Deliwe. “Travelers are forced to spend long periods of time waiting in queues, or waiting to board, and the Covid rules and regulations have only increased this. As a result, you have a captive audience looking for distraction, and therefore more receptive to advertising – and usually in a positive, open mindset, as they’re excited to be traveling.”As Covid restrictions are lessened, the industry is once again gearing up, with many people eager to travel following the past two years’ hiatus. And – presumably as a result of being homebound for so long – people seem to be more aware of outdoor media than before. An April 2021 OAAA and Harris Poll concluded that “nearly half of Americans notice OOH advertising more than before the pandemic,” while TGI SA 2020C reports that recall of OOH advertising grew from 38% before lockdown, to 39% during lockdown and 45% in the second half of 2020.“The recovery of the industry is well underway, and surveys have shown that domestic leisure travel especially is primed to take off. After being cooped up over the past two years, South Africans want to get back out there,” Deliwe concludes.