1G brings you Women With Purpose

On 9 August every year, South Africa celebrates National Women's Day, commemorating the day in 1956 where 20,000 women of colour, led by Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph, Lilian Ngoyi and Sophia Williams marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against the pass laws of the Apartheid.

Left to right: Nonhle Thema, Rorisang Thandekiso, Andy Maqondwana and Noni Khumalo

Now, 65 years later, 1G is carrying on in this spirit of empowerment and making a difference by bringing the women of Mzansi a first-of-its-kind TV special; a four-part roundtable talk show covering some of the pertinent issues facing the women of today.Hosted by Rorisang Thandekiso, talented singer, actress, radio and TV presenter and businesswoman, Women of Purpose is a roundtable talk show bringing together an exceptional panel of women through thought-provoking, meaningful and authentic conversations that speak to some of the challenges we go through as women in today’s society.Join Rorisang for the premiere of this mind shifting production on 9 August at 5.30pm only on 1G (DStv channel 331) as she brings together industry experts to discuss finances, we see presenter, actress and radio presenter Candice Modiselle; radio presenter and media personality Andy Maqondwana; and accountant Dikeledi Seoloane taking us through their experiences with money.For our new women skewed slot on Thursdays at 5.30pm, that’s where we’ll see the rest of the episodes, starting with an empowering discussion on women advancement on 12 August where Elle Tisane, a health and wellness coach; actress and radio presenter Mosa Kaiser; and radio and TV host Annah Lwambwa join Rorisang.On 19 August, we’ll be tackling purpose and identity, fitting to be discussed in women’s month, through this topic we see Rorisang hosting the producer, presenter and voice-over artist Jessica Dube; portfolio manager Nokuthula Monaheng; and financial service brand influencer Salem Nyati.The special culminates on 26 August with a highly relevant discussion on mental health with radio presenter and media personality Andy Maqondwana; digital creator Noni Khumalo and actress; and TV host Nonhle Thema.This is a powerhouse lineup of women who will bring us life-changing testimonials, teachings, and advice to inspire, empower and inform so that the women of South Africa can continue in the legacy of those that have gone before and lead a brighter and more hopeful tomorrow.Catch Women with Purpose only on 1G on DStv channel 331 from 9 August at 5.30pm. #1GWWP