Emojam partners with YouTube

Emojam has announced its partnership with YouTube in an effort to offer creators exclusive and custom made audio Gifs and emojis on channel memberships. Emojam is a platform which offers sound within Gifs and emojis for messaging and camera apps.
With YouTube channel memberships, viewers pay a monthly recurring fee to get access to unique badges, new emojis, and custom perks offered by the channel, such as exclusive live streams, extra videos, or shoutouts. With this integration, YouTube creators can now offer Emojam as a new perk to their fans. Official launch creators include Kreekcraft, Stephen Sharer, LaurenzSide, ItsFunneh, The United Stand, Ownage Pranks, The Fitness Marshall, Kati Morton, The Daily Connoisseur, Donut Media, MeganPlays, Treyten, and GrayStillPlays, with many more in the works.
Louise-Marie Marguet, founder and CEO of Emojam, said, “At Emojam, our goal is to create unique audio Gifs and emojis that resonate with fans around the world, so bringing our offerings to the YouTube creator community was the next natural step. We’ve seen major success within the music community, so when we started to explore making audio Gifs and emojis for fans of YouTube creators, the positive feedback and the growing number of fans paying monthly to unlock exclusive audio Gifs was incredible. We look forward to helping foster more fan to creator connections with this partnership.”
Comic Con Cape Town will host a series of pop culture pop-up activities at different locations around the city for one day only on 2 October 2021...
20 hours ago
In addition to being a creator involved in the launch of Emojam, LaurenzSide has also officially invested in the company, as she experienced firsthand how the fans reacted to the custom audio Gifs and emojis and knew there was only immense growth in the opportunity.
She said, “Emojam has been an absolute pleasure to work with and I've gotten such a positive response from my audience with how much they love the Gif designs. The creation of my Gifs was quick and easy, and the Emojam team helped me every step of the way! My YouTube community post announcing my Emojam GIFs got so much engagement and my memberships saw a quality increase because of the announcement. I would definitely recommend Emojam to any YouTube creator, and I’m excited to also step in as an official investor in the company to help support its continued quality growth."
For more information on Emojam, go here
.