Comic-Con Cape Town to host pop culture pop-up activities for one day only

Comic Con Cape Town will host a series of pop culture pop-up activities at different locations around the city for one day only on 2 October 2021.

Cosplay, gaming and film watch parties

Cape Town International Animation Festival + Fame Week Africa

B2B sessions

The inaugural Comic Con Cape Town was again delayed this year due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. While a traditional Con is not possible in 2021, Comic Con Cape Town, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, are excited to announce that they will be bringing a taste of Comic Con to the City this October.Fans can look forward to exploring exciting pop-up activities like cosplay competitions for professionals, casuals and kids, the extremely popular comic art drink and draw and sketch-off competitions, pop culture quiz sessions, fandom meetups across the city, gaming and tabletop competitions and film watch parties to mention a few.There will be a strong focus on connecting the geek and pop culture communities of Cape Town, with these pop-up activations at various locations with Covid-19-regulated capacities.Comic Con Cape Town Pop-up around the City will run alongside the renowned Cape Town International Animation Festival and the much-anticipated Fame Week Africa (film, arts, media and entertainment) all to do smaller activations in the current environment and preparation to return and launch as fully-fledged bigger events in 2022.The Cape Town International Animation Festival will be hosting a hybrid event that hosts both in-person and online events.CTIAF has become renowned for presenting world-class content, from animated films to insightful workshops and masterclasses as well as providing a unique platform to engage with global industry leaders.The festival also hosts business-to-business sessions, producer events, networking opportunities and government panel discussions in addition to student competitions, a family programme and an outreach initiative.These activities along with more information around the pop-up activities will be announced on Comic Con Cape Town and Cape Town International Animation Festival social pages, so fans should keep a close eye on social media.“We have been navigating the landscape of the pandemic with caution and creativity, and the pop-up activities during this one-day-only fan day gives us the opportunity to connect with the Cape Town Comic Con fans, while we wait for a full-force festival, and it allows for us to stay true to Comic Con’s spirit, which is to bring people of all fandoms and interests together and facilitate friendship and connection, all whilst celebrating the love of all thing pop culture,” said Carla Massmann, show director.Comic Con Cape Town Pop-up around the city, as well as Cape Town International Animation Festival, will be compliant with all government and Covid-19 regulations as the health and safety of fans remains of paramount importance and the activations are all subject to change and dependent on any lockdown regulations.