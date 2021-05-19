Prism Awards Special Section

news | www.prism-awards.co.za

Prism Awards

More Prism Awards news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Prism Awards announces Young Voices for 2021

19 May 2021
The Prism Awards has made the final selection for this year's 10 young professionals who have joined the 2021 panel of senior judges through the Young Voices initiative.
The Prism Young Voices initiative is aimed at giving young mavens in the industry the opportunity to apply and expand their knowledge in the field.

Inaugurated in 2017, the Prism Young Voices initiative focuses on empowering and exposing young, zestful public relations and communication enthusiast through mentorship from industry leaders whilst also giving them an opportunity to be adjudicators on the Prism Awards panel. The young voices are given the opportunity to engage in various discussions and forums, which guide their decision-making process and add to their experience.

The selection process was rigorously focused on choosing entrants who offer a different, but still relevant perspective on components of the industry. The official top 10 finalists are Bulelani Ngcauzele, Lebone Masombuka, Nqobile Hlubi, Bonolo Makena, Nompumelelo Mjikeliso, Yenzi Khuzwayo, Zimkhitha Nanto, Thando Xaba, Ntokozo Kalako Nwabisa and Nicole Picksley.


The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa), the professional body of public relations and communication in southern Africa, has been persistent in enthusiastically endorsing the awards over the years. This deems the awards as pivotal in the industry, which magnifies the importance of the Prism Awards and its subsidiary programme, the Young Voices initiative, while denoting their relevance in the field.

“We are elated to have the 10 finalists join the 2021 Prism Awards and enthusiastically welcome them on this journey. The youth continue to be an integral part of growth and future proofing the public relations and communications industry,” says Palesa Madumo, Prism Awards 2021 convenor.

Follow this year’s Prism Young voices journey on Twitter @YoungVoices2021 #PRISMAwards21.

The Prism Awards will take place virtually on 4 June 2021. For more information visit Prism-Awards.co.za.
Comment

Read more: PRISA, Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa, Prism Awards, Palesa Madumo, Prism Young Voices

Related

Eclipse CommunicationsPR industry expert calls young talent to apply for mentorship initiative5 May 2021
PRISAPrisa announces change of leadership12 Apr 2021
Prism Young Voices opens entries12 Feb 2021
Prism Awards open entries for virtual 2021 event13 Nov 2020
#2020AfricaBrandSummit: The role of PR and communication during crisis14 Oct 2020
Calling all media: Applications to attend the 2020 Africa Brand Summit are now open!26 Aug 2020
Ogilvy South Africa#YouthMonth: Creating an inclusive industry where youth can thrive1 Jul 2020
BataBata Youth Board Of Directors take silver!5 Jun 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz