Prism Awards announces Young Voices for 2021

The Prism Awards has made the final selection for this year's 10 young professionals who have joined the 2021 panel of senior judges through the Young Voices initiative.

The Prism Young Voices initiative is aimed at giving young mavens in the industry the opportunity to apply and expand their knowledge in the field.Inaugurated in 2017, the Prism Young Voices initiative focuses on empowering and exposing young, zestful public relations and communication enthusiast through mentorship from industry leaders whilst also giving them an opportunity to be adjudicators on the Prism Awards panel. The young voices are given the opportunity to engage in various discussions and forums, which guide their decision-making process and add to their experience.The selection process was rigorously focused on choosing entrants who offer a different, but still relevant perspective on components of the industry. The official top 10 finalists are Bulelani Ngcauzele, Lebone Masombuka, Nqobile Hlubi, Bonolo Makena, Nompumelelo Mjikeliso, Yenzi Khuzwayo, Zimkhitha Nanto, Thando Xaba, Ntokozo Kalako Nwabisa and Nicole Picksley.The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa), the professional body of public relations and communication in southern Africa, has been persistent in enthusiastically endorsing the awards over the years. This deems the awards as pivotal in the industry, which magnifies the importance of the Prism Awards and its subsidiary programme, the Young Voices initiative, while denoting their relevance in the field.“We are elated to have the 10 finalists join the 2021 Prism Awards and enthusiastically welcome them on this journey. The youth continue to be an integral part of growth and future proofing the public relations and communications industry,” says Palesa Madumo, Prism Awards 2021 convenor.Follow this year’s Prism Young voices journey on Twitter @YoungVoices2021 #PRISMAwards21.The Prism Awards will take place virtually on 4 June 2021. For more information visit Prism-Awards.co.za