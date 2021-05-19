Marketing News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Marketing Research Foundation data to be released in June

19 May 2021
The Marketing Research Foundation has announced its quarterly release of the Marketing All Product Survey. The release encompasses data from July 2020 to March 2021 and will be released towards the end of June 2021. This is before fieldwork continues for the first full year dataset, which is set to be released in October 2021.
Johann Koster, CEO of MRF

MRF CEO, Johann Koster, said, “The data collection for the first quarter of 2021 has been completed and is currently being verified in preparation for the MRF’s scrutiny process. I can confirm that this is an intensive task that tests the integrity and stability of the data, which is managed by the MRF research committee.”

The data will be prepared for final release with the data tree going to the software bureaux beforehand. This will enable subscribers and their agencies access to the updated data. The exact release date will be confirmed at a later stage by the MRF.

Conducting the research


Data from Wave 1, which was taken from July to December 2020 was presented to subscribers on 18 March 2021 and to the broader industry on 25 March 2021.

Koster said, “We are exceptionally pleased that the results have been so well received and feedback from subscribers has all been very positive. I would also like to thank Plus94 Research for the sterling and professional work put in to complete, and the continuation of the Maps fieldwork.”

MRF board chairperson, Virginia Hollis, said that conducting the research during a global pandemic was challenging, but that it would be interesting to see how consumer behaviour changed from the last wave of results. “Notwithstanding the hurdles Maps’s fieldwork faced during Covid, we and our subscribers are confident that this data will have a great impact in the daily planning and strategic focus of our marketers and agencies,” she said.

Using the research


Currently the MRF is in the process of reviewing both the Maps face to face questionnaire and branded diary. The first six-month fieldwork period and data release has afforded the MRF the opportunity to gauge the performance of the questionnaire in the field, as well as the data that has resulted from it. These lessons will be applied to improve the Maps questionnaire.

Maps subscribers were asked to send proposals of what changes they would like to see in the questionnaire, and excellent feedback was received. These proposals will be considered by the research committee over the next couple of weeks, and the questionnaire will be finalised for fieldwork starting on 1 July 2021.

Find additional information on Maps here.
Comment

Read more: research, marketing, Virginia Hollis, Marketing Research Foundation

Related

Nevi Letcher authors Mind Your Own Business, teaches marketing lessons3 hours ago
#BehindtheBrandManager: Jerome Adonis helps to create magic with Rémy Martin21 hours ago
Delivering greater brand impact by solving societal issues12 May 2021
The importance of keeping your website updated12 May 2021
#InternationalNursesDay: The future of nursing is bright12 May 2021
Enable your account sales team with these steps10 May 2021
CingulateBreaking news: 85% of healthcare professionals now want to liaise with representatives online!4 May 2021
IpsosIpsos wins Radio Audience Measurement Survey contract in South Africa3 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz