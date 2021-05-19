Marketing Research Foundation data to be released in June

Since the start of the pandemic in South Africa, many have been feeling isolated and stressed about the uncertainty of the times we live in. Kirsty Niehaus, the internal brand experience manager for Nando's South Africa, noticed that their employees were feeling the same way.ByEmily Stander
In a cautionary Sens announcement released on Tuesday, 18 May, South African wine, cider and spirits maker Distell said that Heineken N.V., the world's second-largest brewer, has approached the company regarding the potential acquisition of the majority of Distell's business.
The Marketing Research Foundation has announced its quarterly release of the Marketing All Product Survey. The release encompasses data from July 2020 to March 2021 and will be released towards the end of June 2021. This is before fieldwork continues for the first full year dataset, which is set to be released in October 2021.
Johann Koster, CEO of MRF
MRF CEO, Johann Koster, said, “The data collection for the first quarter of 2021 has been completed and is currently being verified in preparation for the MRF’s scrutiny process. I can confirm that this is an intensive task that tests the integrity and stability of the data, which is managed by the MRF research committee.”
The data will be prepared for final release with the data tree going to the software bureaux beforehand. This will enable subscribers and their agencies access to the updated data. The exact release date will be confirmed at a later stage by the MRF.
Conducting the research
Data from Wave 1, which was taken from July to December 2020 was presented to subscribers on 18 March 2021 and to the broader industry on 25 March 2021.
Koster said, “We are exceptionally pleased that the results have been so well received and feedback from subscribers has all been very positive. I would also like to thank Plus94 Research for the sterling and professional work put in to complete, and the continuation of the Maps fieldwork.”
MRF board chairperson, Virginia Hollis, said that conducting the research during a global pandemic was challenging, but that it would be interesting to see how consumer behaviour changed from the last wave of results. “Notwithstanding the hurdles Maps’s fieldwork faced during Covid, we and our subscribers are confident that this data will have a great impact in the daily planning and strategic focus of our marketers and agencies,” she said.
Using the research
Currently the MRF is in the process of reviewing both the Maps face to face questionnaire and branded diary. The first six-month fieldwork period and data release has afforded the MRF the opportunity to gauge the performance of the questionnaire in the field, as well as the data that has resulted from it. These lessons will be applied to improve the Maps questionnaire.
Maps subscribers were asked to send proposals of what changes they would like to see in the questionnaire, and excellent feedback was received. These proposals will be considered by the research committee over the next couple of weeks, and the questionnaire will be finalised for fieldwork starting on 1 July 2021.
