Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum leads to Twitter exodus

Social media network Twitter is reportedly losing employees after new owner Elon Musk sent out an email saying employees need to be "hardcore."

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” said Musk.

This comes after Musk retrenched thousands of employees after taking over the network.

According to reports some members of staff took to Twitter to announce their departure.

Good Bye Tweeps. This journey has finally come to an End. �� #LoveWhereYouWork #tweeps �� pic.twitter.com/if2EoGO0bK — Mehul Jain (@jain_mehul53) November 17, 2022

After 5.5 years, I have decided to leave @Twitter. It was an absolute honor to work with my fellow Tweeps ���� #OneTeam #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/AbqG393pPb — Justin Hendryx  (@quantumbagel) November 18, 2022

Thank you for being a part of my journey. Thank you for letting me be apart of yours.



You have been a dream come true. ����#LoveWhereYouWork #LoveTwitter #OneTeam — Courtney Ivey  ���� (@couturefreak) November 18, 2022

Employees had until Thursday to sign the pledge to work long hours or take a three months severance pay. According to Bloomberg more people than expected took the severance pay leading to confusion on who is allowed on Twitter’s premises.

An announcement was made that offices would be closed until 21 November 2022.