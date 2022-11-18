Industries

    Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum leads to Twitter exodus

    18 Nov 2022
    Social media network Twitter is reportedly losing employees after new owner Elon Musk sent out an email saying employees need to be "hardcore."
    Source:
    Source: www.pixaby.com

    “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” said Musk.

    This comes after Musk retrenched thousands of employees after taking over the network.

    According to reports some members of staff took to Twitter to announce their departure.

    Employees had until Thursday to sign the pledge to work long hours or take a three months severance pay. According to Bloomberg more people than expected took the severance pay leading to confusion on who is allowed on Twitter’s premises.

    An announcement was made that offices would be closed until 21 November 2022.

    Source:
    Why Elon Musk's first week as Twitter owner has users flocking elsewhere

    By 4 Nov 2022

