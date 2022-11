Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , investigate how leaders can keep up in the new digital age.

How do they need to equip themselves? What is needed from them?

How do we take leadership and equip them with the tools and key skills to navigate 2023 and all the business trends that are going to play out every day in their operation and growth plans for next year?