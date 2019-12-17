Gorilla wins the Blue Awards Grand Prix with Facebook and Unilever

Unilever, in conjunction with Facebook, has awarded Gorilla's work for Axe with a Grand Prix in their Blue Awards.

What's your story smell like?

Gorilla's work for Axe has been awarded the Grand Prix in The Blue Awards, an initiative created in partnership between Unilever and Facebook.The Blue Awards celebrates outstanding creative on Facebook's platforms.We're also pretty happy with our award in the Innovation category, where our work for Axe using Instagram Stories was honoured.We couldn't have done it without the efforts of the PHD team, so a big shout-out to them. You guys rock.Axe has been on a mission to innovate and experiment this year, playing around with the limitations of what social media can do, particularly Instagram.Beyond showcasing the product, our goal is to earn the user's interest by supplying content worth engaging with, or intriguing enough to pause while scrolling and watch.We accomplished it with a variety of formats, including a sticker set on Giphy that users could include in their Stories, content that lets the viewer choose what happens next and creative which breaks the mould (or, in the case of Instagram, the frame).