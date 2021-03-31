Dumisa brings you the Easter service

The Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs) has announced the finalists for its Rising Star of the Year Award - the best and the brightest under the age of 35 who have consistently demonstrated excellent performance and who have the potential to become outstanding leaders in their profession.
Premiering on Good Friday on DStv channel 340, Dumisa presents Mantswe a Supileng, a two-hour Easter special: sharing of the word, worship and prayer.
Dumisa (DStv channel 340) brings you Mantswe a Supileng.
In a time where large gatherings are no longer the norm, millions across Southern Africa are left without the solace of their usual church traditions, and Easter is one of the most revered of these in the traditional African churches. Dumisa heeded the call and is offering our viewers a dedicated Easter special that essentially brings an Easter service to our viewers. Get ready to experience Easter the way we know it.
Traditional African Christian churches of all denominations contemplate the Passion of Christ at Easter by reflecting on a devotion known as The Way of the Cross, or the Seven Words, which are the last seven expressions of Jesus Christ on the Cross as recorded in Scripture.
Mantswe a Supileng brings The Way of the Cross to life with pastors from seven different denominations preaching sermons based on these last seven expressions, while three full choirs lead in congregational worship. The special hosted pastors from ZCC, Methodist Church, the Lutheran Church, URCSA, Apostolic (Pastola), the Anglican Church and Zion (Zayoni); and that in and of itself is a beautiful expression of unity across denominations. This theme of unity is further demonstrated when the roof is raised when voices from three choirs - including Lejwe la Motheo, a clap and tap choir; and Believers in Christ, a Zayoni choir - that will unite in celebration and praise in between sermons.
This Easter we bring the church to you as we reflect on the word of God and break down the seven last words of Jesus on the cross.✝️
Dumisa, DStv Channel 340, proudly provides a voice and a platform for African indigenous and traditional churches to bring audiences the best in the Word of God, and in worship and praise; broadcasting top-quality music videos, magazine shows and entertainment; as well as various Sunday church cervices and pastor sermons that are a source of upliftment and inspiration to many South Africans.
Join us on this significant day, as we commemorate the death of Christ for our freedom.
Catch the premiere of Mantswe a Supileng on Friday, 2 April at 9am and the repeat on Sunday, 4 April at 4pm.
